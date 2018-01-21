Week in sports
Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Manchester United's Juan Mata shoots wide against Stoke City. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Norway's team in action against Serbia at the EHF European Handball Championship. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Angelique Kerber of Germany serves against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Natalie Klotz of Austria competes at the ISU European Championships in Moscow. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Nemanja Ilic of Serbia scores a goal against Iceland during the European Handball Championship preliminary round. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Wigan Athletic�s Dan Burn celebrates scoring their second goal against Bournemouth with Noel Hunt and team mates. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Alize Cornet of France reacts as she lies on the court during her match against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Stringer
Thomas Dressen of Germany in action at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A torchbearer lights the Olympic torch of another torchbearer on the Grand Unification Bridge which leads to the truce village Panmunjom, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Lindsey Vonn celebrates on the podium after the women's downhill at the Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Manchester United's Anthony Martial in action with Stoke City's Joe Allen. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Gael Monfils of France serves against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open. REUTERS/David Gray
Gloucester Rugby's Tom Savage in action with Section Paloise's Daniel Ramsay during the Rugby Union's European Challenge Cup. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway in action at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Charlotte Hornets forward Johnny O'Bryant III gets hit in the face and fouled by Washington Wizards forward Mike Scott. Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Thomas Fabbiano of Italy at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler scores against Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith during a shootout. Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs runs for the end zone and scores the winning touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
Trump's first year in office
Images from the first year of Donald Trump's presidency.
America divided over Trump
From supporters' rallies to Women's Marches, a look back at a year of polarized politics.
Pope visits Chile and Peru
Pope Francis hopes to inject new confidence in the two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse...
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Best of Australian Open
Highlights as the top seeds face off in Melbourne.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Rehearsals for Republic Day 2018
Pictures from the rehearsals for the Republic Day parade in India.
Best of SAG Awards
Highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
SAG Awards red carpet
Style from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Women's March 2018
Hundreds of thousands turn out for the second Women's March.
Gunmen storm Kabul hotel
Gunmen in army uniforms stormed Kabul�s Intercontinental Hotel late on Saturday and battled Afghan Special Forces through the night.