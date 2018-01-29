Week in sports
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Tottenham's Harry Kane scores their first goal against Southampton. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania at the Australian Open. REUTERS/David Gray
Athletes compete during the Dubai Marathon in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Bojan Beljanski of Serbia and Luka Karabatic of France in action at the European Handball Championship. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates winning against Simona Halep of Romania during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
West Virginia Mountaineers forward Teddy Allen and TCU Horned Frogs guard Shawn Olden fight for a loose ball. Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS
Timea Babos of Hungary and Kristina Mladenovic of France celebrate winning against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Elena Vesnina of Russia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Barcelona�s Lionel Messi in action with Espanyol's Naldo and Javi Fuego. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Rafael Nadal of Spain waves as he leaves after retiring from his match against Marin Cilic of Croatia. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett causes Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum to fumble during the second quarter. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Marcel Hirscher of Austria celebrates at the end of the race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Virginia Cavaliers guard Nigel Johnson shoots the ball as Clemson Tigers forward Aamir Simms and Tigers forward Malik William defend. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Simona Halep of Romania celebrates winning against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Face-off between Carolina Hurricanes forward Derek Ryan and Montreal Canadiens forward Charles Hudon. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a shot against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Paris Saint-Germain�s Kylian Mbappe collides with Lyon's Anthony Lopes. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Musher Richard Morgan is licked by his husky after practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Next Slideshows
Cricket: India vs South Africa Johannesburg Test
India and South Africa play cricket test match in Johannesburg.
Flying President Trump
Scenes from President Donald Trump's travels aboard Air Force One and Marine One.
Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of...
Homeless in Hong Kong
While Hong Kong has far fewer homeless residents than, say, the almost 58,000 in Los Angeles County, the pace of their increase has alarmed social workers.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Paris under water
Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.
Inside Amazon's Spheres
Amazon opens a rainforest-like office space called Spheres in Seattle that houses some 40,000 plants of 400 species.
Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained, and later released, after appearing at a Moscow rally to boycott the upcoming presidential election.
Puerto Rico four months after Maria
Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.
Best of the Grammys
Memorable moments at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York.
Thousands homeless after Kenya slum fire
A fire in Nairobi's Kijiji slum has left around 6,000 residents homeless, according to local media.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
Korean hockey diplomacy
North and South Korean hockey players will form a unified women's team at the Pyeongchang Olympics.