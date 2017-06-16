Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 16, 2017 | 11:20pm IST

What Jeff Bezos owns

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is one of the world's richest people with a net worth of more than $76 billion. Here's just a sample of his investments: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Today it was announced Amazon will buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in cash. The grocer will continue to operate stores under the Whole Foods brand. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Bezos purchased The Washington Post for $250 million in cash in 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2013
Bezos was one of the earliest investors in Google, injecting $250,000 into the company when Larry Page and Sergey Brin were still working out of a Menlo Park garage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 12, 2010
Bezos invested $10 million in 3D-printer manufacturer MakerBot via his investment arm Bezos Expeditions. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, March 21, 2014
Bezos Expeditions made an undisclosed investment in Twitter's second round financing in 2008. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Bezos also invested in Airbnb. REUTERS/Gabrielle Lurie

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Bezos has donated millions to the Long Now Foundation, with the aim of engineering a clock that will last 10,000 years. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2006
