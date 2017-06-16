What Jeff Bezos owns
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is one of the world's richest people with a net worth of more than $76 billion. Here's just a sample of his investments: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Today it was announced Amazon will buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in cash. The grocer will continue to operate stores under the Whole Foods brand. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Bezos purchased The Washington Post for $250 million in cash in 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bezos was one of the earliest investors in Google, injecting $250,000 into the company when Larry Page and Sergey Brin were still working out of a Menlo Park garage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bezos invested $10 million in 3D-printer manufacturer MakerBot via his investment arm Bezos Expeditions. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Bezos Expeditions made an undisclosed investment in Twitter's second round financing in 2008. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration
Bezos also invested in Airbnb. REUTERS/Gabrielle Lurie
Bezos has donated millions to the Long Now Foundation, with the aim of engineering a clock that will last 10,000 years. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
