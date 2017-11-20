Edition:
When models fall

Model Ming Xi falls as she presents a creation during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
A model falls while presenting a creation at China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, October 25, 2014
A model falls on stage as she presents a creation from Hu Sheguang and Huqiu Bridal City Collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2016 in Beijing, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Mila Schon Spring/Summer 2010 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2009
A model nearly falls as she presents a creation at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2011
A model falls as she presents a creation from designer Miguel Palacio's Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2012
A model falls while presenting a creation at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2013
A model is helped by a spectator after she fell while presenting a creation by Georgian designer Irakli Nasidze during Georgian Fashion Week in Tbilisi, Georgia, March 26, 2010. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2010
A model falls while presenting a creation from Mexican designer Alberto Rodriguez's spring/summer 2010 collection during a fashion show in Mexico City, October 19, 2009. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2009
A model stumbles while presenting a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 collection for French fashion house Dior in Shanghai, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2012
A model trips on the runway during Sass & Bide's Spring Collections 2007 fashion show in New York, September 9, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2006
A model slips on her gown and falls to the catwalk at the end of Italian designer Donatella Versace's Autumn-Winter 2002-2003 Haute Couture collection in Paris, July 8, 2002. REUTERS/John Schults

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Spanish model Laura Sanchez kneels on the floor after stumbling during a Vitorio & Luccino fashion show in Madrid, September 6, 2000. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A model falls during Prada's Spring/Summer 2009 women's collection at Milan Fashion Week, September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 24, 2008
A model falls as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2013
A model slips and falls while presenting a creation from the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2009
A model falls down while presenting a creation from Cavalera's collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Winter 2011 in Sao Paulo, February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, February 03, 2011
A model falls as she presents a creation from Peter Som Spring/Summer 2009 collection at New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Monday, September 08, 2008
A model falls while presenting a creation for Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and Taiwan Shin Chien University Graduates Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2011
A model falls while presenting a creation for the Seventh Hosa Cup China Swimwear Design Contest during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2011
A model falls during the Zac Posen 2008/2009 fall collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Marko Georgiev

Reuters / Friday, February 08, 2008
A model falls down during the fashion show trademark Forum, summer collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, July 14, 2006. REUTERS/Caetano Barreira

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2006
A model falls as she wears a creation by designer Amanda Wakeley at her autumn/winter 2006 show during London Fashion Week in London, February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2006
A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Versace Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2011
