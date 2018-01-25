Where Myanmar plans to house returning Rohingya
A man walks past the entrance of a camp set up by Myanmar's Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minister to prepare for the repatriation of displaced Rohingyas, who fled to Bangladesh, outside Maungdaw in the state of Rakhine, Myanmar. The United...more
A Myanmar policeman stands outside of a camp set up by Myanmar's Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minister to prepare for the repatriation of displaced Rohingyas, who fled to Bangladesh, outside Maungdaw in the state of Rakhine, Myanmar....more
A man walks inside the camp set up by Myanmar's Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minister to prepare for the repatriation of displaced Rohingyas, who fled to Bangladesh, outside Maungdaw in the state of Rakhine, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer NO
A Myanmar immigration official stands at the door of a building inside the camp set up by Myanmar's Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minister to prepare for the repatriation of displaced Rohingyas, who fled to Bangladesh, outside Maungdaw in...more
People work inside a camp set up by Myanmar's Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minister to prepare for the repatriation of displaced Rohingyas, who fled to Bangladesh, outside Maungdaw in the state of Rakhine, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks inside a camp set up by Myanmar's Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minister to prepare for the repatriation of displaced Rohingyas, who fled to Bangladesh, outside Maungdaw in the state of Rakhine, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
People work inside a camp set up by Myanmar's Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minister to prepare for the repatriation of displaced Rohingyas, who fled to Bangladesh, outside Maungdaw in the state of Rakhine, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
People work inside a camp set up by Myanmar's Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minister to prepare for the repatriation of displaced Rohingyas, who fled to Bangladesh, outside Maungdaw in the state of Rakhine, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks past the entrance of a camp set up by Myanmar's Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minister to prepare for the repatriation of displaced Rohingyas, who fled to Bangladesh, outside Maungdaw in the state of Rakhine, Myanmar....more
A helicopter, with the members of an international advisory board on the crisis in Rakhine state, flies over a camp set up by Myanmar's Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minister for the repatriation of displaced Rohingyas who fled to...more
A Myanmar policeman stands outside of a camp set up by Myanmar's Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minister to prepare for the repatriation of displaced Rohingyas, who fled to Bangladesh, outside Maungdaw in the state of Rakhine, Myanmar....more
Next Slideshows
Colombia evicts homeless Venezuelans
Colombia evicted over 200 homeless Venezuelans who had been sleeping in a sports field in its border town of Cucuta, highlighting growing unease over an influx...
Rockets from Syria hit Turkish border towns
A series of rocket attacks have struck Turkish border towns since the start of Turkey's military operations in Syria against U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG fighters.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Turkey begins a military offensive against U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG fighters in Syria's Afrin region, a move that could potentially bring Turkish forces into...
Gunmen storm Afghan aid office
Gunmen storm an office of the Save the Children aid agency in Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad.
MORE IN PICTURES
Paris under water
Parts of Paris are submerged as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.
Homeless in Hong Kong
While Hong Kong has far fewer homeless residents than, say, the almost 58,000 in Los Angeles County, the pace of their increase has alarmed social workers.
Inside Davos
Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.
Deadly hospital fire in South Korea
Flames and toxic smoke sweep through a hospital in South Korea's deadliest fire in almost a decade.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Best of Australian Open
Highlights as the top seeds face off in Melbourne.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.