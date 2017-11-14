Where the Rohingya once lived
Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Wa Lone
Aerial view of boats near Rohingya village outside Maungdaw, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Wa Lone
An aerial view shows a burn down Rohingya village near Maungdaw in the north of Rakhine state in Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
