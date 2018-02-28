Edition:
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks resigns

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the Capitol after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting in Washington, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (C) departs as she and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway (L) stand on the sidelines while President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
President Donald Trump confers with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks during an interview with Reuters at the White House, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks attends an official dinner thrown by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in honor of President Donald Trump at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks walks on the tarmac after the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Trump's communication director Hope Hicks and Trump's economic adviser Gary Cohn speak before observing a moment of silence in remembrance of those lost in the 9/11 attacks at the White House, September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
(L-R) Then-White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks, Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Senior Advisor Stephen Miller follow President Donald Trump (not seen) on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, before his departure to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and White House director of strategic communications Hope Hicks walk along the colonnade ahead of a joint press conference by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump at the White House, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
Senior White House staff member Hope Hicks points as President Donald Trump appears on stage at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks steps from Air Force One in Morristown as President Donald Trump spends the weekend in nearby Bedminster, New Jersey, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks (C) and White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino (L) arrive at the Vatican to meet Pope Francis, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump greets campaign manager and senior advisor, Kellyanne Conway (C), and Campaign Communications Director Hope Hicks (L) during a USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama, December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens to his press secretary Hope Hicks as he tours the Flint Water Plant and Facilities in Flint, Michigan, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's communications director Hope Hicks (L) crosses paths with Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (R) at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to press secretary Hope Hicks on the golf course at his Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland, June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Campaign communications director Hope Hicks departs the offices of Republican president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, New York, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
(L-R) Donald Trump's White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks, Senior Counselor Steve Bannon and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Hope Hicks, communication director for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, is pictured following a news conference at Trump Tower in the Manhattan, New York, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Hope Hicks, campaign communications director for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, looks at her mobile device at a campaign rally in De Pere, Wisconsin, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
