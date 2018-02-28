White House Communications Director Hope Hicks resigns
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the Capitol after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting in Washington, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (C) departs as she and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway (L) stand on the sidelines while President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump confers with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks during an interview with Reuters at the White House, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks attends an official dinner thrown by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in honor of President Donald Trump at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks walks on the tarmac after the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Trump's communication director Hope Hicks and Trump's economic adviser Gary Cohn speak before observing a moment of silence in remembrance of those lost in the 9/11 attacks at the White House, September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
(L-R) Then-White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks, Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Senior Advisor Stephen Miller follow President Donald Trump (not seen) on the South Lawn of the White House in...more
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and White House director of strategic communications Hope Hicks walk along the colonnade ahead of a joint press conference by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump at the White House,...more
Senior White House staff member Hope Hicks points as President Donald Trump appears on stage at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks steps from Air Force One in Morristown as President Donald Trump spends the weekend in nearby Bedminster, New Jersey, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks (C) and White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino (L) arrive at the Vatican to meet Pope Francis, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President-elect Donald Trump greets campaign manager and senior advisor, Kellyanne Conway (C), and Campaign Communications Director Hope Hicks (L) during a USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama, December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens to his press secretary Hope Hicks as he tours the Flint Water Plant and Facilities in Flint, Michigan, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's communications director Hope Hicks (L) crosses paths with Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (R) at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to press secretary Hope Hicks on the golf course at his Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland, June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Campaign communications director Hope Hicks departs the offices of Republican president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, New York, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
(L-R) Donald Trump's White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks, Senior Counselor Steve Bannon and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington,...more
Hope Hicks, communication director for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, is pictured following a news conference at Trump Tower in the Manhattan, New York, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hope Hicks, campaign communications director for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, looks at her mobile device at a campaign rally in De Pere, Wisconsin, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
