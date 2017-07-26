Edition:
Pictures | Wed Jul 26, 2017 | 11:10pm IST

Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Flames and smoke fill the sky above a burning hillside as tourists swim on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

