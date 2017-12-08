Winter is coming
A snow covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Man shovels snow during the first lake effect snowfall of the season in the Buffalo suburb of East Aurora, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay Dedario
Sheep huddle together in the snow on the Mourne Mountains near the village of Hilltown, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman pushing a stroller walks in the snow in Yantai, Shandong province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Irish Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier Leni plays in the snow near Warngau, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Workers clear snow before the start of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) 105th Grey Cup championship game in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A man walks on snow covered with coal dust near the Siberian town of Borodino, in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A tiny snowman, made of first snow, is pictured at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A rose is covered with fresh snow on a cold winter day in the village of Lavacherie, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People enjoy a walk through the first snow at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A pedestrian walks through the snow as he crosses the road during a snowfall in Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A snowplough clears snow from the A9 road near Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
German wirehaired dog Rif plays in the snow near Warngau, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Woman shovels snow during the first lake effect snowfall of the season in the Buffalo suburb of East Aurora, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay Dedario
Empty tables are seen at a beer garden after snow fall in Schliersee, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A couple take pictures in the snow next to the Angel of North near Gateshead, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
The Dalwhinnie Distillery in the Cairngorm National Park is covered with snow, Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
People enjoy a walk through the first snow at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
