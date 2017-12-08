Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Dec 9, 2017 | 12:35am IST

Winter is coming

A snow covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A snow covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A snow covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
1 / 21
Man shovels snow during the first lake effect snowfall of the season in the Buffalo suburb of East Aurora, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay Dedario

Man shovels snow during the first lake effect snowfall of the season in the Buffalo suburb of East Aurora, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay Dedario

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
Man shovels snow during the first lake effect snowfall of the season in the Buffalo suburb of East Aurora, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay Dedario
Close
2 / 21
Sheep huddle together in the snow on the Mourne Mountains near the village of Hilltown, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Sheep huddle together in the snow on the Mourne Mountains near the village of Hilltown, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
Sheep huddle together in the snow on the Mourne Mountains near the village of Hilltown, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
3 / 21
A woman pushing a stroller walks in the snow in Yantai, Shandong province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

A woman pushing a stroller walks in the snow in Yantai, Shandong province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 04, 2017
A woman pushing a stroller walks in the snow in Yantai, Shandong province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
4 / 21
Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, December 04, 2017
Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
5 / 21
Irish Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier Leni plays in the snow near Warngau, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Irish Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier Leni plays in the snow near Warngau, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Irish Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier Leni plays in the snow near Warngau, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
6 / 21
Workers clear snow before the start of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) 105th Grey Cup championship game in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Workers clear snow before the start of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) 105th Grey Cup championship game in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Workers clear snow before the start of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) 105th Grey Cup championship game in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
7 / 21
A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
8 / 21
A man walks on snow covered with coal dust near the Siberian town of Borodino, in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A man walks on snow covered with coal dust near the Siberian town of Borodino, in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A man walks on snow covered with coal dust near the Siberian town of Borodino, in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
9 / 21
A tiny snowman, made of first snow, is pictured at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A tiny snowman, made of first snow, is pictured at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
A tiny snowman, made of first snow, is pictured at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
10 / 21
A rose is covered with fresh snow on a cold winter day in the village of Lavacherie, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A rose is covered with fresh snow on a cold winter day in the village of Lavacherie, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, December 03, 2017
A rose is covered with fresh snow on a cold winter day in the village of Lavacherie, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
11 / 21
People enjoy a walk through the first snow at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People enjoy a walk through the first snow at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
People enjoy a walk through the first snow at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 21
A pedestrian walks through the snow as he crosses the road during a snowfall in Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A pedestrian walks through the snow as he crosses the road during a snowfall in Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, November 24, 2017
A pedestrian walks through the snow as he crosses the road during a snowfall in Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
13 / 21
A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
14 / 21
A snowplough clears snow from the A9 road near Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A snowplough clears snow from the A9 road near Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
A snowplough clears snow from the A9 road near Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
15 / 21
German wirehaired dog Rif plays in the snow near Warngau, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

German wirehaired dog Rif plays in the snow near Warngau, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
German wirehaired dog Rif plays in the snow near Warngau, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
16 / 21
Woman shovels snow during the first lake effect snowfall of the season in the Buffalo suburb of East Aurora, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay Dedario

Woman shovels snow during the first lake effect snowfall of the season in the Buffalo suburb of East Aurora, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay Dedario

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
Woman shovels snow during the first lake effect snowfall of the season in the Buffalo suburb of East Aurora, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay Dedario
Close
17 / 21
Empty tables are seen at a beer garden after snow fall in Schliersee, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Empty tables are seen at a beer garden after snow fall in Schliersee, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Empty tables are seen at a beer garden after snow fall in Schliersee, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
18 / 21
A couple take pictures in the snow next to the Angel of North near Gateshead, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

A couple take pictures in the snow next to the Angel of North near Gateshead, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A couple take pictures in the snow next to the Angel of North near Gateshead, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
19 / 21
The Dalwhinnie Distillery in the Cairngorm National Park is covered with snow, Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

The Dalwhinnie Distillery in the Cairngorm National Park is covered with snow, Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
The Dalwhinnie Distillery in the Cairngorm National Park is covered with snow, Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
20 / 21
People enjoy a walk through the first snow at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People enjoy a walk through the first snow at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
People enjoy a walk through the first snow at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

India this week

08 Dec 2017
Tattooed women of Turkey

Tattooed women of Turkey

When Ayse Yusufoglu was a girl, she and her friends in southeast Turkey tried to win the hearts of young men in their village using breast milk and soot to...

08 Dec 2017
Pictures of the Year: India

Pictures of the Year: India

Best of India from 2017

08 Dec 2017
SUPERPUTIN exhibit

SUPERPUTIN exhibit

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the center of the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition at UMAM museum in Moscow.

07 Dec 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Thousands flee California wildfires

Thousands flee California wildfires

Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Our top conflict photos from the past year.

India this week

India this week

India this week

Day of rage

Day of rage

Thousands of Palestinians protest in a "day of rage" in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and in East Jerusalem against President Donald Trump's recognition of the ancient city as Israel's capital.

Tattooed women of Turkey

Tattooed women of Turkey

When Ayse Yusufoglu was a girl, she and her friends in southeast Turkey tried to win the hearts of young men in their village using breast milk and soot to tattoo themselves.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Pictures of the Year: India

Pictures of the Year: India

Best of India from 2017

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast