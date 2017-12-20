Edition:
Winter is coming

A snowboarder walks on the Peak Walk bridge at Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
A cyclist pushes his bicycle over the snow-covered Feldberg mountain, outside Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Afghan men play cricket on a field covered in snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, December 16, 2017
Workers remove snow during a heavy snowfall in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
A motorcyclist rides amid snow in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, December 16, 2017
A warning sign reads "beware of icicles" beside snow and ice covered trees near a street towards the Feldberg mountain, outside Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
A woman pushing a stroller walks in the snow in Yantai, Shandong province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 04, 2017
The snow covered village of Absam is pictured in front of Bettelwurf mountain, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
Irish Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier Leni plays in the snow near Warngau, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
A commuter climbs stairs during a morning snow fall in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, December 04, 2017
Smart cars covered in snow after a heavy snowfall are parked in a line for sale outside an automobile dealership in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
A snow covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A tiny snowman, made of first snow, is pictured at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
Sheep huddle together in the snow on the Mourne Mountains near the village of Hilltown, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
A man walks on snow covered with coal dust near the Siberian town of Borodino, in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A rose is covered with fresh snow on a cold winter day in the village of Lavacherie, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, December 03, 2017
People enjoy a walk through the first snow at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
Empty tables are seen at a beer garden after snow fall in Schliersee, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Man shovels snow during the first lake effect snowfall of the season in the Buffalo suburb of East Aurora, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay Dedario

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
A couple take pictures in the snow next to the Angel of North near Gateshead, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
