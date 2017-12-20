Edition:
Wed Dec 20, 2017 | 7:55pm IST

Winter soldiers

South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
A South Korean Marine takes part in a winter military drill with U.S. Marines in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
South Korean Marines run as they take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
South Korean Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
South Korean and U.S. Marines ski down with a banner depicting the logo of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games as they take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
South Korean and U.S. Marines pose for photographs with a banner bearing a message wishing for success of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games as they take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
