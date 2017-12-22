Winter solstice on Stonehenge
Revellers celebrate as the sun rises during the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man touches one of the stones as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Druid, Arthur Pendragon, celebrates. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman and a child touch one of the stones as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman touches one of the stones as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman embraces one of the stones as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man embraces one of the stones as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A reveller celebrates the winter solstice. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A reveller celebrates the winter solstice. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A reveller celebrates the winter solstice as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Druids and other worshippers celebrate. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A druid holds his sword as he celebrates. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman embraces one of the stones as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Revellers celebrate as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A reveller holds a crystal ball. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Revellers embrace as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Revellers celebrate the winter solstice. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Druids and other worshippers celebrate the winter solstice. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Druids and other worshippers celebrate. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Druids and other worshippers celebrate. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A girl listens to incantations during celebrations. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Druids and other worshippers celebrate. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Druid, Arthur Pendragon, leads incantations. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Revellers celebrate as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
