Winter wonderland
An aerial view shows a car driving along a forest road during sunset in the Siberian Taiga area outside the village of Balakhta, in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A building covered in ice sits at the base of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
A snow-covered pier is seen on a lake near the village of Etyek, Hungary, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
An aerial view shows men fishing on thin ice covering the Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A snowboarder walks on the Peak Walk bridge at Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets, Switzerland December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A lone visitor takes a picture near the brink of the ice covered Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
An aerial view shows employees working on fishponds for trout and sturgeon at a fish farm owned by Maltat company on the frozen Yenisei River near the Siberian village of Primorsk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Snow-covered trees are seen outside Tbilisi, Georgia, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An aerial view shows boats, moored on the bank of the Yenisei River in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A commuter climbs stairs during a morning snowfall in Lausanne, Switzerland December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A man takes a photo in Central Park as the snow falls during a pre-winter storm in New York City, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Strong winds blow snow on a ridge in Adelboden, Switzerland January 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Visitors sledge at Solomon's Temple after snowfall in Buxton, Britain December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
The Aurora Borealis (northern lights) illuminate the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland, December 25, 2017. LEHTIKUVA/Irene Stachon/via REUTERS
Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Afghan men play cricket on a field covered in snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A snow-covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A warning sign reads "beware of icicles" beside snow and ice covered trees near a street towards the Feldberg mountain, outside Frankfurt, Germany, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The snow covered village of Absam is pictured in front of Bettelwurf mountain, Austria December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A car is seen behind snow-covered trees outside Tbilisi, Georgia, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
