Pictures | Wed Oct 4, 2017 | 1:15am IST

Women of Saudi Arabia

A Saudi woman swings at a park in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Reem Baeshen

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Female driver Azza Al Shmasani alights from her car after driving in defiance of the ban in Riyadh, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2011
Women take part in Glowork exhibition in Riyadh, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Women work inside the first all-female call centre in the kingdom's security sector, in the holy city of Mecca, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, August 29, 2017
A woman pushes a stroller carrying her children in Riyadh, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
A woman speaks with a taxi driver to get a ride in Riyadh, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Women arrive to a rally to celebrate the 87th annual National Day of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Women teach children computer programming using robots connected with an application as part of Kcoderz social initiative launched by a Saudi couple, in Riyadh, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Women read menus in a cafe in Riyadh, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Women run for cover from rain in Riyadh, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
Women members of the Saudi Shura Council attend a session chaired by King Salman, in Riyadh December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A veiled woman enjoys a ride in the new Snow City at Al Othaim Mall in Riyadh, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Women take part in Glowork exhibition in Riyadh, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Fawzia al-Harbi, a candidate for local municipal council elections, shows her candidate biography at a shopping mall in Riyadh November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Veiled women work at a coffee shop in Tabuk, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

Reuters / Sunday, December 01, 2013
A female pharmacist (R) dispenses medicines at the International Medical Center in Jeddah, June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2007
Women who are part of Saudi Arabia's first female Olympic athlete contingent take part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Saturday, July 28, 2012
A saleswoman works in a boutique at a mall in Jeddah, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2012
A veiled worker fills a can with olive oil at a factory for pickling olives in Tabuk, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2013
Women prepare their painting tools during an activity for national drawings in Jeddah, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
A veiled woman wearing a badge with a portrait of Saudi King Abdullah browses a book at the Riyadh International Book Fair, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2012
Women shop at Al-Hayatt mall in Riyadh, February 15, 2012. Single men are not allowed into the mall, which is accessible only to families and single women. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2012
