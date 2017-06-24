Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jun 24, 2017 | 9:45pm IST

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Heather Knight is run out by India's Harmanpreet Kaur Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Heather Knight is run out by India's Harmanpreet Kaur Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Heather Knight is run out by India's Harmanpreet Kaur Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
1 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Heather Knight is run out by India's Harmanpreet Kaur Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Heather Knight is run out by India's Harmanpreet Kaur Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Heather Knight is run out by India's Harmanpreet Kaur Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
2 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Shikha Pandley celebrates taking the wicket of England's Tammy Beaumont Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Shikha Pandley celebrates taking the wicket of England's Tammy Beaumont Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Shikha Pandley celebrates taking the wicket of England's Tammy Beaumont Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
3 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Danielle Wyatt is out caught and bowled by India's Deepti Sharma Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Danielle Wyatt is out caught and bowled by India's Deepti Sharma Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Danielle Wyatt is out caught and bowled by India's Deepti Sharma Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
4 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Sarah Taylor walks after being dismissed Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Sarah Taylor walks after being dismissed Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Sarah Taylor walks after being dismissed Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
5 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Natalie Sciver is out lbw off the bowling of India's Deepti Sharma Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Natalie Sciver is out lbw off the bowling of India's Deepti Sharma Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Natalie Sciver is out lbw off the bowling of India's Deepti Sharma Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
6 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Katherine Brunt hits a four Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Katherine Brunt hits a four Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Katherine Brunt hits a four Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
7 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Natalie Sciver is out lbw off the bowling of India's Deepti Sharma Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Natalie Sciver is out lbw off the bowling of India's Deepti Sharma Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Natalie Sciver is out lbw off the bowling of India's Deepti Sharma Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
8 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Fran Wilson celebrates reaching 50 with Katherine Brunt Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Fran Wilson celebrates reaching 50 with Katherine Brunt Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Fran Wilson celebrates reaching 50 with Katherine Brunt Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
9 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Shikha Pandley celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Tammy Beaumont Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Shikha Pandley celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Tammy Beaumont Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Shikha Pandley celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Tammy Beaumont Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
10 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Sarah Taylor walks after being dismissed Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Sarah Taylor walks after being dismissed Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Sarah Taylor walks after being dismissed Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
11 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Natalie Sciver in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Natalie Sciver in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Natalie Sciver in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
12 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Mithali Raj in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Mithali Raj in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Mithali Raj in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
13 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Mithali Raj hits a four Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Mithali Raj hits a four Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Mithali Raj hits a four Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
14 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Smrti Mandhana in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Smrti Mandhana in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Smrti Mandhana in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
15 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Smrti Mandhana hits a six Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Smrti Mandhana hits a six Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Smrti Mandhana hits a six Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
16 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Danielle Hazell attempts a catch Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Danielle Hazell attempts a catch Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Danielle Hazell attempts a catch Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
17 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Danielle Hazell in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Danielle Hazell in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Danielle Hazell in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
18 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Danielle Hazell appeals for the wicket of India's Poonam Raut Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Danielle Hazell appeals for the wicket of India's Poonam Raut Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Danielle Hazell appeals for the wicket of India's Poonam Raut Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
19 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Smrti Mandhana celebrates her 50 with India's Poonam Raut Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Smrti Mandhana celebrates her 50 with India's Poonam Raut Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Smrti Mandhana celebrates her 50 with India's Poonam Raut Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
20 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Danielle Hazell celebrates catching India's Smrti Mandhana with Heather Knight Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Danielle Hazell celebrates catching India's Smrti Mandhana with Heather Knight Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Danielle Hazell celebrates catching India's Smrti Mandhana with Heather Knight Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
21 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Smrti Mandhana after being dismissed by England's Heather Knight Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Smrti Mandhana after being dismissed by England's Heather Knight Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Smrti Mandhana after being dismissed by England's Heather Knight Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
22 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Katherine Brunt reacts Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Katherine Brunt reacts Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Katherine Brunt reacts Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
23 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Katherine Brunt reacts Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Katherine Brunt reacts Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Katherine Brunt reacts Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
24 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Poonam Raut in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Poonam Raut in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 India's Poonam Raut in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
25 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Heather Knight bowls Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Heather Knight bowls Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Heather Knight bowls Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
26 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Danielle Hazell celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Poonam Raut Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Danielle Hazell celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Poonam Raut Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Danielle Hazell celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Poonam Raut Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
27 / 28
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Heather Knight leads the teams out onto the pitch before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Heather Knight leads the teams out onto the pitch before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cricket - England vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, Britain - June 24, 2017 England's Heather Knight leads the teams out onto the pitch before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Next Slideshows

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

23 Jun 2017
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

23 Jun 2017
Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

23 Jun 2017
The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias closed in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa, taking territory on the south bank of the Euphrates River with the aim of...

22 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast