Women's March 2018
A group of people wearing pussyhats ride the subway at 42nd Street as they head toward the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People participate in the second annual Women's March outside the White House. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein
People walk down Sixth Avenue as they participate in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Demonstrator holds a sign while taking part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People dressed as a wall take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Amira Fann, 17, holds a Nasty Women Unite flag while participating in the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
People hold placards as they participate in the Second Annual Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Demonstrators hold up signs referencing Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into President Trump's ties with Russia during the local second annual Women's March in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Maggie Pasterz takes part in the Women's March in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An attendee participates in the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A demonstrator holds a sign during the second annual Women's March. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein
People hold signs in front of city hall in the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A woman wearing a pink pussyhat attends the local second annual Women's March in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People participate in the second annual Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein
A man and a girl take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
People participate in the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Anna Marks (C) chants in front of President Trump supporter Jeff Hulbert (R) as she participates in the Second Annual Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Nicole Ballantine, 26, holds a sign while participating in the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Demonstrators at the Women's March interact with supporters of President Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
An attendee holds a sign featuring Oprah Winfrey during the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Yoko Ono takes part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People hold an American flag during the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People participate in the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
People take part in the Women's March in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People take part in the Women's March in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An attendee wears American flag sunglasses while participating in the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
People participate in the second annual Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein
People participate in the Second Annual Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein
Thousands of people participate in the Second Annual Women's March. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Lillian Neubel poses for a photo with her sign during the Women's March in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People participate in the second annual Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein
Eight year-old Charlotte Turchi holds a "Future Nasty Woman" sign during the local second annual Women's March in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Carol Tierney (L), a participant in the second annual Women's March, and Mary Beth Geary, a supporter of President Trump, discuss their opposing points of view at the rally in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People walk down Sixth Avenue as they participate in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A demonstrator takes part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Demonstrator Michayla Ruth takes a break during the local second annual Women's March in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Demonstrators as well as pro-life protestors participate in the second annual Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein
People take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Marcus Gruley lays in a hammock in a park adjacent the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool during the Second Annual Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People gather to participate in the Second Annual Women's March in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
People take part in the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Caitlyn MacGregor attends the second annual Women's March in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
