Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Aug 12, 2017 | 4:35am IST

World Athletics Championships

Pawel Fajdek of Poland reacts after winning gold during the men's hammer throw. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Pawel Fajdek of Poland reacts after winning gold during the men's hammer throw. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
Pawel Fajdek of Poland reacts after winning gold during the men's hammer throw. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
1 / 46
Luiz Alberto de Araujo of Brazil in action during the men's decathlon long jump. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Luiz Alberto de Araujo of Brazil in action during the men's decathlon long jump. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Luiz Alberto de Araujo of Brazil in action during the men's decathlon long jump. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
2 / 46
Deborah John of Trinidad and Tobago after falling during the women's 100 meter hurdles heats. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Deborah John of Trinidad and Tobago after falling during the women's 100 meter hurdles heats. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Deborah John of Trinidad and Tobago after falling during the women's 100 meter hurdles heats. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 46
Zach Ziemek of the U.S. in action during the men's decathlon high jump. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Zach Ziemek of the U.S. in action during the men's decathlon high jump. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Zach Ziemek of the U.S. in action during the men's decathlon high jump. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
4 / 46
Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands wins the women's 200 meter final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands wins the women's 200 meter final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands wins the women's 200 meter final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
5 / 46
Competitors in action during the women�s 5000m. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Competitors in action during the women�s 5000m. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
Competitors in action during the women�s 5000m. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
6 / 46
Cristian Napoles of Cuba competes in the men's triple jump final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Cristian Napoles of Cuba competes in the men's triple jump final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Cristian Napoles of Cuba competes in the men's triple jump final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
7 / 46
Laura Muir of Great Britain reacts after the women's 5000m heat. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Laura Muir of Great Britain reacts after the women's 5000m heat. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Laura Muir of Great Britain reacts after the women's 5000m heat. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
8 / 46
Richard Douma of the Netherlands falls during the men's 1500m heat. REUTERS/John Sibley

Richard Douma of the Netherlands falls during the men's 1500m heat. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Richard Douma of the Netherlands falls during the men's 1500m heat. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
9 / 46
Airine Palsyte of Lithuania competes in the women's high jump. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Airine Palsyte of Lithuania competes in the women's high jump. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
Airine Palsyte of Lithuania competes in the women's high jump. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 46
Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after winning the men's 400 meter hurdles final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after winning the men's 400 meter hurdles final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after winning the men's 400 meter hurdles final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 46
Women's 3000 meters steeplechase. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Women's 3000 meters steeplechase. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Women's 3000 meters steeplechase. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 46
Isaac Makwala of Botswana competes alone in the men�s 200 metres additional heat. REUTERS/John Sibley

Isaac Makwala of Botswana competes alone in the men�s 200 metres additional heat. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Isaac Makwala of Botswana competes alone in the men�s 200 metres additional heat. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
13 / 46
Evan Jager of the U.S. in action during the men's 3000m steeplechase final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Evan Jager of the U.S. in action during the men's 3000m steeplechase final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Evan Jager of the U.S. in action during the men's 3000m steeplechase final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
14 / 46
Piotr Lisek of Poland in action during the men's pole vault final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Piotr Lisek of Poland in action during the men's pole vault final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Piotr Lisek of Poland in action during the men's pole vault final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
15 / 46
Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya reacts next to Stanley Kebenei from the U.S. after the men's 300m steeplechase. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya reacts next to Stanley Kebenei from the U.S. after the men's 300m steeplechase. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya reacts next to Stanley Kebenei from the U.S. after the men's 300m steeplechase. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 46
Axel Chapelle of France competes during the men�s pole vault final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Axel Chapelle of France competes during the men�s pole vault final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Axel Chapelle of France competes during the men�s pole vault final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
17 / 46
Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon of Kenya celebrates winning the women's 1500m final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon of Kenya celebrates winning the women's 1500m final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon of Kenya celebrates winning the women's 1500m final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
18 / 46
Tori Bowie of the U.S. wins the women's 100m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Tori Bowie of the U.S. wins the women's 100m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Tori Bowie of the U.S. wins the women's 100m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
19 / 46
Usain Bolt of Jamaica, who placed third, with winner Justin Gatlin of the U.S. after the 100m final. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Usain Bolt of Jamaica, who placed third, with winner Justin Gatlin of the U.S. after the 100m final. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Usain Bolt of Jamaica, who placed third, with winner Justin Gatlin of the U.S. after the 100m final. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
20 / 46
Tori Bowie of the U.S. and Kelly-Ann Baptiste of Trinidad and Tobago after the women's 100m race. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tori Bowie of the U.S. and Kelly-Ann Baptiste of Trinidad and Tobago after the women's 100m race. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Tori Bowie of the U.S. and Kelly-Ann Baptiste of Trinidad and Tobago after the women's 100m race. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
21 / 46
A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
22 / 46
Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium competes in the women's heptathlon high jump qualifying. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium competes in the women's heptathlon high jump qualifying. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium competes in the women's heptathlon high jump qualifying. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
23 / 46
Luvo Manyonga of South Africa celebrates winning gold in men's long jump final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Luvo Manyonga of South Africa celebrates winning gold in men's long jump final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Luvo Manyonga of South Africa celebrates winning gold in men's long jump final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
24 / 46
Tomas Walsh of New Zealand celebrates after the men's shot put final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tomas Walsh of New Zealand celebrates after the men's shot put final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Tomas Walsh of New Zealand celebrates after the men's shot put final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
25 / 46
Katerina Stefanidi of Greece celebrates winning gold in women's pole vault final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Katerina Stefanidi of Greece celebrates winning gold in women's pole vault final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Katerina Stefanidi of Greece celebrates winning gold in women's pole vault final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
26 / 46
General view of Gil Roberts of the U.S. during the men's 400m semi-final. REUTERS/Phil Noble

General view of Gil Roberts of the U.S. during the men's 400m semi-final. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
General view of Gil Roberts of the U.S. during the men's 400m semi-final. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
27 / 46
Antoinette Nana Djimou Ida of France during the women's heptathlon 800m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Antoinette Nana Djimou Ida of France during the women's heptathlon 800m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Antoinette Nana Djimou Ida of France during the women's heptathlon 800m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
28 / 46
Andrei Gag of Romania in action during men's shot put final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Andrei Gag of Romania in action during men's shot put final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Andrei Gag of Romania in action during men's shot put final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
29 / 46
Lisa Ryzih of Germany in action during women's pole vault final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Lisa Ryzih of Germany in action during women's pole vault final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Lisa Ryzih of Germany in action during women's pole vault final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
30 / 46
Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia celebrates winning the women's 10,000m final. REUTERS/John Sibley

Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia celebrates winning the women's 10,000m final. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia celebrates winning the women's 10,000m final. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
31 / 46
Justin Gatlin of the U.S. (Gold) gestures to Usain Bolt of Jamaica (Bronze) at the men's 100m victory ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Justin Gatlin of the U.S. (Gold) gestures to Usain Bolt of Jamaica (Bronze) at the men's 100m victory ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Justin Gatlin of the U.S. (Gold) gestures to Usain Bolt of Jamaica (Bronze) at the men's 100m victory ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
32 / 46
Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa prepares himself for the men's 400m semi-final race. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa prepares himself for the men's 400m semi-final race. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa prepares himself for the men's 400m semi-final race. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
33 / 46
Amy Cragg of the U.S., Rose Chelimo of Bahrain and Edna Ngeringwony Kiplagat of Kenya gesture after the women's marathon race. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Amy Cragg of the U.S., Rose Chelimo of Bahrain and Edna Ngeringwony Kiplagat of Kenya gesture after the women's marathon race. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Amy Cragg of the U.S., Rose Chelimo of Bahrain and Edna Ngeringwony Kiplagat of Kenya gesture after the women's marathon race. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
34 / 46
Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium in action during the women's heptathlon shot put qualifying round. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium in action during the women's heptathlon shot put qualifying round. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium in action during the women's heptathlon shot put qualifying round. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
35 / 46
Mohamed Farah of Great Britain celebrates winning the 10,000m final. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Mohamed Farah of Great Britain celebrates winning the 10,000m final. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
Mohamed Farah of Great Britain celebrates winning the 10,000m final. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
36 / 46
Anicka Newell of Canada reacts in the women's pole vault final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Anicka Newell of Canada reacts in the women's pole vault final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
Anicka Newell of Canada reacts in the women's pole vault final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
37 / 46
Justin Gatlin of the U.S. wins the 100m final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Justin Gatlin of the U.S. wins the 100m final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Justin Gatlin of the U.S. wins the 100m final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
38 / 46
Huang Changzhou of China in action in the men's long jump. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Huang Changzhou of China in action in the men's long jump. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
Huang Changzhou of China in action in the men's long jump. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
39 / 46
Mo Farah of Britain celebrates with his son after winning the men's 10,000m final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mo Farah of Britain celebrates with his son after winning the men's 10,000m final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
Mo Farah of Britain celebrates with his son after winning the men's 10,000m final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
40 / 46
Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia and Caster Semenya of South Africa react after the women's 1,500m heats. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia and Caster Semenya of South Africa react after the women's 1,500m heats. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia and Caster Semenya of South Africa react after the women's 1,500m heats. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
41 / 46
Lisa Gunnarsson of Sweden reacts in women's pole vault. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Lisa Gunnarsson of Sweden reacts in women's pole vault. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
Lisa Gunnarsson of Sweden reacts in women's pole vault. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
42 / 46
Competitors in action in the women's 1,500m heats. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Competitors in action in the women's 1,500m heats. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
Competitors in action in the women's 1,500m heats. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
43 / 46
Andrius Gudzius of Lithuania competes in men's discus throw qualifying. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Andrius Gudzius of Lithuania competes in men's discus throw qualifying. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
Andrius Gudzius of Lithuania competes in men's discus throw qualifying. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
44 / 46
The nails of Michaela Meijer of Sweden during women's pole vault. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The nails of Michaela Meijer of Sweden during women's pole vault. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
The nails of Michaela Meijer of Sweden during women's pole vault. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
45 / 46
Liz Panov of Australia competes in women's pole vault qualifying. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Liz Panov of Australia competes in women's pole vault qualifying. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
Liz Panov of Australia competes in women's pole vault qualifying. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
46 / 46
View Again
View Next
World Aquatics Championships

World Aquatics Championships

Next Slideshows

World Aquatics Championships

World Aquatics Championships

Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

31 Jul 2017
Sania Mirza holds tennis clinic

Sania Mirza holds tennis clinic

Tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass in Hyderabad.

26 Jul 2017
FINA World Aquatics Championships

FINA World Aquatics Championships

Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

24 Jul 2017
Best of IAAF ParaAthletics

Best of IAAF ParaAthletics

Highlights from the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London.

24 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India at 70: Independence Day rehearsals

India at 70: Independence Day rehearsals

Pictures of armed forces personnel taking part in full-dress rehearsals ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Gorakhpur children tragedy

Gorakhpur children tragedy

More than 60 children reportedly died in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh.

Floods in India

Floods triggered by heavy rains have killed hundreds of people in India in the past few weeks.

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast