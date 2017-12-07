Edition:
World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision

Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
With Vice Pence Mike Pence looking on, President Donald Trump gives a statement on Jerusalem, during which he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
A Palestinian protester prays during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Palestinian militants of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) burn representations of an Israeli flag and a U.S. flag during a protest against Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli border policewoman during a protest following President Donald Trump's announcement that he has recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Supporters of the Difa-e-Pakistan Council (DPC), an Islamic organization, chant slogans as they burn Israeli and U.S. flags during a protest against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Children stand on U.S. and Israeli flags during a protest following President Donald Trump's announcement that he has recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
A Palestinian protester burns a poster depicting President Donald Trump during a protest against Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
A man walks by as the Israeli national flag and an American one are projected on a part of the walls surrounding Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
A Palestinian boy reacts in Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon. The word written on his forehead reads "Jerusalem". REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Palestinians watch a televised broadcast of President Donald Trump delivering an address, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence stands behind as President Donald Trump holds up the proclamation he signed that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and will move its embassy there, during an address from the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Palestinian women shout slogans during a protest in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Palestinians burn posters depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and recognize the city as the capital of Israel, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest near the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Palestinians watch a televised broadcast of President Donald Trump delivering an address, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Demonstrators hold banners and a portrait of Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, during a protest near the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A Palestinian demonstrator burns a U.S. flag during a protest in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A Palestinian man steps on a representation of an Israeli flag as other demonstrators hold posters of U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A woman holds a Palestinian flag during a protest in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Palestinians burn signs depicting an Israeli flag and a U.S. flag during a protest in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A Palestinian man scuffles with an Israeli border policeman during a protest following President Donald Trump's announcement that he has recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
A Palestinian protester prepares to burn a U.S. flag during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Palestinians shout slogans during a protest following President Donald Trump's announcement that he has recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Demonstrators hold Turkish and Palestinian flags as they shout slogans during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Palestinian protesters run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
A Palestinian protester hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
An Israeli policeman fires towards Palestinian protesters during clashes at a protest against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Palestinians burn a U.S. flag during a protest against Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
