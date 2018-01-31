Yemen separatists capture Aden
Smoke billows from a car parts store hit by shells during the conflict in the port city of Aden. Southern Yemeni separatists took control of the port city of Aden after two days of fighting, residents said on Tuesday, confining the internationally...more
Southern Yemeni separatist fighters flash the V sign as they ride on the back of a truck in Aden. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Smoke billows from a car parts store hit by shells during the conflict in the port city of Aden. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Supporters of southern Yemeni separatists take part in an anti-government protest in Aden. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Muneer al-Yafee, a southern Yemeni separatist leader (C) walks at the site of an anti-government protest in the port city of Aden. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Southern Yemeni separatists stand by a tank in the port city of Aden. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Southern Yemeni separatists ride on the back of a truck as they enter a pro-government military barracks in the port city of Aden. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
A man stands outside a car parts store hit by shells during the conflict in the port city of Aden. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Southern Yemeni separatists stand at the gate of a pro-government military barracks, with a poster of Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, in the port city of Aden. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Supporters of southern Yemeni separatists take part in an anti-government protest in Aden. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
A southern Yemeni separatist fighter waves his rifle at the site of an anti-government protest in the port city of Aden. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Southern Yemeni separatist fighters ride on the back of a patrol truck in the port city of Aden. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
A southern Yemeni separatist waves the flag of former South Yemen as he stands on a tank in the port city of Aden. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Supporters of the southern Yemeni separatists demonstrate against the government in Aden. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Rare 'super blue blood moon' eclipse
A unique total lunar eclipse occurs during a blue moon and supermoon.
Albania's ruined churches seek salvation
Many old Albanian Orthodox churches and the art they contain lie in ruins due to decades of neglect but experts believe they could attract tourists if they are repaired.
Dreams on ice in Kenya
Kenya's only ice hockey team, which practices on East Africa's only ice rink, has ambitions for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
As immigration debate rages, 'Dreamers' await their fate
Reuters speaks to five 'Dreamers' amid a looming March 5 deadline set by Trump to repeal DACA.