Pictures | Sun Nov 19, 2017 | 8:45pm IST

Zimbabwe's ruling party fires Mugabe

Delegates celebrate after Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was dismissed as party leader at an extraordinary meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF's central committee in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Zimbabwean War Veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa (C) greets other delegates attending an extraordinary meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF party's central committee in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Delegates attend an extraordinary meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF party's central committee in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down cheer in front of a military vehicle in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
A man calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down protests in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down march in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down march in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down march in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down cheer in front of a military vehicle in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
Protesters march calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
Protesters gather calling for Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe to step down, in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Saturday, November 18, 2017
