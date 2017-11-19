Zimbabwe's ruling party fires Mugabe
Delegates celebrate after Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was dismissed as party leader at an extraordinary meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF's central committee in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Zimbabwean War Veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa (C) greets other delegates attending an extraordinary meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF party's central committee in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Delegates attend an extraordinary meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF party's central committee in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down cheer in front of a military vehicle in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A man calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down protests in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down march in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down march in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down march in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down cheer in front of a military vehicle in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Protesters march calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Protesters gather calling for Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe to step down, in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
