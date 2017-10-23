Basic Materials
Topics also related to Basic Materials:
Hedge fund Red Kite sues Barclays for $850 mln over copper trading losses
LONDON, Oct 23 Hedge fund Red Kite has filed a lawsuit against Barclays Plc, alleging the bank manipulated the copper market to its advantage, causing the hedge fund to lose $850 million.
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends barely lower, as Eldorado and energy stocks weigh
TORONTO, Oct 23 Canada's main stock index ended barely lower on Monday, as a plunge in Eldorado Gold Corp and losses for energy stocks were offset by gains among big banks, miners, lumber companies and others.
UPDATE 1-Forest fires stoke record loss in world tree cover -monitor
* Some other data show forest losses slow in recent years (Adds Brazil environmental agency Ibama comment)
UPDATE 3-Halliburton warns of slower growth as U.S. rig count drops
Oct 23 Oilfield services giant Halliburton Co on Monday warned of slower growth at its oil well drilling and evaluation business, reflecting a steady drop in rig counts in the United States.
UPDATE 2-Catalonia warns of civil disobedience as Madrid readies direct rule
* Spain mulls naming single person to govern region (adds call from Catalan business think tanks to call elections)
|BSE OIL & GAS
|+0.81%
|BSE BANKEX
|+0.17%
|BSE METALS
|+0.47%
|BSE REALTY
|+1.04%
|BSE AUTO
|+0.02%
|BSE POWER
|+0.85%
|BSE-CG
|-0.23%
Markets
- Sectors
- Asia
- U.S.
- Europe
Sector Summary
|Energy
|-0.50%
|Basic Materials
|+0.29%
|Industrials
|-0.15%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.32%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.12%
|Financials
|-0.25%
|Healthcare
|-0.26%
|Technology
|-0.24%
|Telecoms
|-0.35%
|Utilities
|+0.17%
|Sensex
|32,506.72
|+ 116.76
|+0.36%
|Nikkei
|21,696.65
|+ 239.01
|+1.11%
|Hang Seng
|28,305.88
|-181.36
|-0.64%
|DOW
|23,273.96
|-54.67
|-0.23%
|S&P 500
|2,564.98
|-10.23
|-0.40%
|NASDAQ
|6,586.83
|-42.23
|-0.64%
|TR US Index
|228.49
|-1.00
|-0.44%
|FTSE 100
|7,524.45
|+ 1.22
|+0.02%
|DAX
|13,003.14
|+ 11.86
|+0.09%
|CAC 40
|5,386.81
|+ 14.43
|+0.27%
|TR Europe
|184.41
|-0.69
|-0.37%
India mobile carriers rally on hopes for easier competition after Jio price rise
Shares in Indian wireless operators rose sharply on Monday after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio telecom unit increased mobile data tariffs, raising hopes of an easing in the cut-throat competition that has eroded profits in the sector.