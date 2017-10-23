Edition:
Hedge fund Red Kite sues Barclays for $850 mln over copper trading losses

LONDON, Oct 23 Hedge fund Red Kite has filed a lawsuit against Barclays Plc, alleging the bank manipulated the copper market to its advantage, causing the hedge fund to lose $850 million.

2:17am IST

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends barely lower, as Eldorado and energy stocks weigh

TORONTO, Oct 23 Canada's main stock index ended barely lower on Monday, as a plunge in Eldorado Gold Corp and losses for energy stocks were offset by gains among big banks, miners, lumber companies and others.

1:38am IST

UPDATE 1-Forest fires stoke record loss in world tree cover -monitor

* Some other data show forest losses slow in recent years (Adds Brazil environmental agency Ibama comment)

12:04am IST

UPDATE 3-Halliburton warns of slower growth as U.S. rig count drops

Oct 23 Oilfield services giant Halliburton Co on Monday warned of slower growth at its oil well drilling and evaluation business, reflecting a steady drop in rig counts in the United States.

23 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Catalonia warns of civil disobedience as Madrid readies direct rule

* Spain mulls naming single person to govern region (adds call from Catalan business think tanks to call elections)

23 Oct 2017

India mobile carriers rally on hopes for easier competition after Jio price rise

Shares in Indian wireless operators rose sharply on Monday after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio telecom unit increased mobile data tariffs, raising hopes of an easing in the cut-throat competition that has eroded profits in the sector.

