Cyclical Consumer Goods
Topics also related to Cyclical Consumer Goods:
Google's latest iPhone rival off to a rocky start
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 23 The launch of Alphabet Inc's second-generation Google Pixel smartphones has been hampered by display screen problems and pricing and shipping issues, prompting the company to open an investigation and issue multiple apologies to customers.
UPDATE 3-Tillerson urges Iraq, Kurds to resolve conflict through dialogue
BAGHDAD, Oct 23 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan region on Monday to resolve their conflict over Kurdish self-determination and disputed territories through dialogue.
UPDATE 3-Hedge fund Marcato sues Deckers over board election
BOSTON, Oct 23 Marcato Capital Management sued Deckers Outdoor Corp on Monday to force the maker of UGG boots to hold its annual meeting and classify the hedge fund's board nominees so the company could avoid millions of dollars in financial penalties.
UPDATE 1-Under Armour says co-founder Kip Fulks taking sabbatical
Oct 23 Under Armour Inc co-founder Kip Fulks is taking a sabbatical from the sportswear maker, the company told Reuters on Monday.
Pink's 'Beautiful Trauma' tops Billboard, one of 2017's biggest debuts
LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 Pop star Pink soared to the top of the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday with one of the year's biggest album sales debut, beating out new albums from rapper Gucci Mane and rocker Beck.
|BSE OIL & GAS
|+0.81%
|BSE BANKEX
|+0.17%
|BSE METALS
|+0.47%
|BSE REALTY
|+1.04%
|BSE AUTO
|+0.02%
|BSE POWER
|+0.85%
|BSE-CG
|-0.23%
Markets
- Sectors
- Asia
- U.S.
- Europe
Sector Summary
|Energy
|-0.50%
|Basic Materials
|+0.29%
|Industrials
|-0.15%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.32%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.12%
|Financials
|-0.25%
|Healthcare
|-0.26%
|Technology
|-0.24%
|Telecoms
|-0.35%
|Utilities
|+0.17%
|Sensex
|32,506.72
|+ 116.76
|+0.36%
|Nikkei
|21,696.65
|+ 239.01
|+1.11%
|Hang Seng
|28,305.88
|-181.36
|-0.64%
|DOW
|23,273.96
|-54.67
|-0.23%
|S&P 500
|2,564.98
|-10.23
|-0.40%
|NASDAQ
|6,586.83
|-42.23
|-0.64%
|TR US Index
|228.49
|-1.00
|-0.44%
|FTSE 100
|7,524.45
|+ 1.22
|+0.02%
|DAX
|13,003.14
|+ 11.86
|+0.09%
|CAC 40
|5,386.81
|+ 14.43
|+0.27%
|TR Europe
|184.41
|-0.69
|-0.37%
India mobile carriers rally on hopes for easier competition after Jio price rise
Shares in Indian wireless operators rose sharply on Monday after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio telecom unit increased mobile data tariffs, raising hopes of an easing in the cut-throat competition that has eroded profits in the sector.