Google's latest iPhone rival off to a rocky start

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 23 The launch of Alphabet Inc's second-generation Google Pixel smartphones has been hampered by display screen problems and pricing and shipping issues, prompting the company to open an investigation and issue multiple apologies to customers.

2:30am IST

UPDATE 3-Tillerson urges Iraq, Kurds to resolve conflict through dialogue

BAGHDAD, Oct 23 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan region on Monday to resolve their conflict over Kurdish self-determination and disputed territories through dialogue.

2:14am IST

UPDATE 3-Hedge fund Marcato sues Deckers over board election

BOSTON, Oct 23 Marcato Capital Management sued Deckers Outdoor Corp on Monday to force the maker of UGG boots to hold its annual meeting and classify the hedge fund's board nominees so the company could avoid millions of dollars in financial penalties.

1:16am IST

UPDATE 1-Under Armour says co-founder Kip Fulks taking sabbatical

Oct 23 Under Armour Inc co-founder Kip Fulks is taking a sabbatical from the sportswear maker, the company told Reuters on Monday.

1:15am IST

Pink's 'Beautiful Trauma' tops Billboard, one of 2017's biggest debuts

LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 Pop star Pink soared to the top of the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday with one of the year's biggest album sales debut, beating out new albums from rapper Gucci Mane and rocker Beck.

1:07am IST

BSE Sector Indices

BSE OIL & GAS +0.81%
BSE BANKEX +0.17%
BSE METALS +0.47%
BSE REALTY +1.04%
BSE AUTO +0.02%
BSE POWER +0.85%
BSE-CG -0.23%
Sector Summary

Energy -0.50%
Basic Materials +0.29%
Industrials -0.15%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.12%
Financials -0.25%
Healthcare -0.26%
Technology -0.24%
Telecoms -0.35%
Utilities +0.17%

India mobile carriers rally on hopes for easier competition after Jio price rise

Shares in Indian wireless operators rose sharply on Monday after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio telecom unit increased mobile data tariffs, raising hopes of an easing in the cut-throat competition that has eroded profits in the sector.

