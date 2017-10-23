Energy
At Riyadh jamboree, Saudis may struggle to lure foreign funds in recession
RIYADH, Oct 24 With low oil prices and austerity pushing Saudi Arabia into recession, the government may struggle to persuade international business leaders this week to pour billions of dollars of badly needed investment into the kingdom.
UPDATE 3-Tillerson urges Iraq, Kurds to resolve conflict through dialogue
BAGHDAD, Oct 23 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan region on Monday to resolve their conflict over Kurdish self-determination and disputed territories through dialogue.
REUTERS SUMMIT-Canada worried about infrastructure hacks-intelligence official
TORONTO, Oct 23 The Canadian government is "really worried" about cyber attacks that have targeted critical infrastructure and has helped companies improve their defenses without disclosing hacks to the public, a senior intelligence official said on Monday.
CORRECTED-Solar installers press homeowners to buy ahead of tariff
Oct 20 U.S. home solar companies, believing President Donald Trump will soon slap tariffs on imported panels and make their systems more expensive, are using that threat to juice their slowing sales.
UPDATE 1-Pennsylvania governor seeks relief for local refiners from renewable fuel rule
NEW YORK, Oct 23 Pennsylvania's governor asked U.S. President Donald Trump to ease up on the state's oil refiners by waiving a rule requiring them to add renewable fuel to their products, following a week of pressure from farm-belt politicians not to change the rule, according to a letter released to the public on Monday.
India mobile carriers rally on hopes for easier competition after Jio price rise
Shares in Indian wireless operators rose sharply on Monday after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio telecom unit increased mobile data tariffs, raising hopes of an easing in the cut-throat competition that has eroded profits in the sector.