Financials
Topics also related to Financials:
BRIEF-Consumer Portfolio Services says on Oct 17, unit sold to CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2017-D about $133.4 mln of subprime automotive receivables
* Consumer portfolio services - on Oct 17, unit sold to cps auto receivables trust 2017-d about $133.4 million of subprime automotive receivables Source text (http://bit.ly/2h1l0ps) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Darsana Capital reports 5.8 pct passive stake in New York Times - SEC filing
* Darsana Capital Partners LP reports 5.8 percent passive stake in New York Times co as of Oct 12 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2h3YsUW) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Community 1st Bank reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.18
* Q3 earnings per share $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Australia shares set to open lower; NZ flat
Oct 24 Australian shares are set to open in negative territory on Tuesday, tracking weakness in U.S. stocks, while continuing strength in metal prices are likely to buoy material stocks. U.S. stocks retreated from record positions on Monday as technology and industrial shares weighed on Wall Street indexes, while Chinese iron ore futures hit three-week highs. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent or 5 points to 5,870, a
BRIEF-Equitable Group redeems $65 million of series 10 debentures
* Equitable Group redeems $65 million of series 10 debentures
|BSE OIL & GAS
|+0.81%
|BSE BANKEX
|+0.17%
|BSE METALS
|+0.47%
|BSE REALTY
|+1.04%
|BSE AUTO
|+0.02%
|BSE POWER
|+0.85%
|BSE-CG
|-0.23%
Markets
- Sectors
- Asia
- U.S.
- Europe
Sector Summary
|Energy
|-0.50%
|Basic Materials
|+0.29%
|Industrials
|-0.15%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.32%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.12%
|Financials
|-0.25%
|Healthcare
|-0.26%
|Technology
|-0.24%
|Telecoms
|-0.35%
|Utilities
|+0.17%
|Sensex
|32,506.72
|+ 116.76
|+0.36%
|Nikkei
|21,696.65
|+ 239.01
|+1.11%
|Hang Seng
|28,305.88
|-181.36
|-0.64%
|DOW
|23,273.96
|-54.67
|-0.23%
|S&P 500
|2,564.98
|-10.23
|-0.40%
|NASDAQ
|6,586.83
|-42.23
|-0.64%
|TR US Index
|228.49
|-1.00
|-0.44%
|FTSE 100
|7,524.45
|+ 1.22
|+0.02%
|DAX
|13,003.14
|+ 11.86
|+0.09%
|CAC 40
|5,386.81
|+ 14.43
|+0.27%
|TR Europe
|184.41
|-0.69
|-0.37%
India mobile carriers rally on hopes for easier competition after Jio price rise
Shares in Indian wireless operators rose sharply on Monday after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio telecom unit increased mobile data tariffs, raising hopes of an easing in the cut-throat competition that has eroded profits in the sector.