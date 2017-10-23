Edition:
India

Financials

GRCR.BO
SHSL.BO
SURC.BO

BRIEF-Consumer Portfolio Services says on Oct 17, unit sold to CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2017-D about $133.4 mln of subprime automotive receivables

* Consumer portfolio services - on Oct 17, unit sold to cps auto receivables trust 2017-d about $133.4 million of subprime automotive receivables Source text (http://bit.ly/2h1l0ps) Further company coverage:

Continue Reading
2:48am IST

BRIEF-Darsana Capital reports 5.8 pct passive stake in New York Times - SEC filing‍​‍​

* Darsana Capital Partners LP reports 5.8 percent passive stake in New York Times co as of Oct 12 - SEC filing‍​‍​ Source text: (http://bit.ly/2h3YsUW) Further company coverage:

Private Capital, Regulatory News 2:46am IST

BRIEF-Community 1st Bank reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

2:43am IST

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ flat

Oct 24 Australian shares are set to open in negative territory on Tuesday, tracking weakness in U.S. stocks, while continuing strength in metal prices are likely to buoy material stocks. U.S. stocks retreated from record positions on Monday as technology and industrial shares weighed on Wall Street indexes, while Chinese iron ore futures hit three-week highs. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent or 5 points to 5,870, a

2:42am IST

BRIEF-Equitable Group redeems $65 million of series 10 debentures

* Equitable Group redeems $65 million of series 10 debentures

2:42am IST

BSE Sector Indices

BSE OIL & GAS +0.81%
BSE BANKEX +0.17%
BSE METALS +0.47%
BSE REALTY +1.04%
BSE AUTO +0.02%
BSE POWER +0.85%
BSE-CG -0.23%
» All Indices

Markets

  • Sectors
  • Asia
  • U.S.
  • Europe

Sector Summary

Energy -0.50%
Basic Materials +0.29%
Industrials -0.15%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.12%
Financials -0.25%
Healthcare -0.26%
Technology -0.24%
Telecoms -0.35%
Utilities +0.17%

Market News

» More News

Business News

Photo

India mobile carriers rally on hopes for easier competition after Jio price rise

Shares in Indian wireless operators rose sharply on Monday after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio telecom unit increased mobile data tariffs, raising hopes of an easing in the cut-throat competition that has eroded profits in the sector.

» More Business News