Healthcare
BRIEF-Neurocrine granted FDA orphan drug designation for Valbenazine
* Neurocrine granted FDA orphan drug designation for valbenazine for the treatment of pediatric patients with Tourette syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-HealthStream reports Q3 earnings $0.08/shr
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-Addus Homecare announces resignation of Simon Bachleda from board
* Addus Homecare announces resignation of Simon Bachleda from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Anika announces forthcoming appointment of Thomas Finnerty as chief human resources officer
* Anika announces the forthcoming appointment of Thomas M. Finnerty as chief human resources officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-NeuroMetrix CFO reports purchase of 2,500 shares of co's common stock on Oct 23 at $1.77 per share
* NeuroMetrix Inc CFO Thomas Higgins reports purchase of 2,500 shares of co's common stock on Oct 23 at $1.77 per share - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2gBQZj2) Further company coverage:
|BSE OIL & GAS
|+0.81%
|BSE BANKEX
|+0.17%
|BSE METALS
|+0.47%
|BSE REALTY
|+1.04%
|BSE AUTO
|+0.02%
|BSE POWER
|+0.85%
|BSE-CG
|-0.23%
Markets
- Sectors
- Asia
- U.S.
- Europe
Sector Summary
|Energy
|-0.50%
|Basic Materials
|+0.29%
|Industrials
|-0.15%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.32%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.12%
|Financials
|-0.25%
|Healthcare
|-0.26%
|Technology
|-0.24%
|Telecoms
|-0.35%
|Utilities
|+0.17%
|Sensex
|32,506.72
|+ 116.76
|+0.36%
|Nikkei
|21,696.65
|+ 239.01
|+1.11%
|Hang Seng
|28,305.88
|-181.36
|-0.64%
|DOW
|23,273.96
|-54.67
|-0.23%
|S&P 500
|2,564.98
|-10.23
|-0.40%
|NASDAQ
|6,586.83
|-42.23
|-0.64%
|TR US Index
|228.49
|-1.00
|-0.44%
|FTSE 100
|7,524.45
|+ 1.22
|+0.02%
|DAX
|13,003.14
|+ 11.86
|+0.09%
|CAC 40
|5,386.81
|+ 14.43
|+0.27%
|TR Europe
|184.41
|-0.69
|-0.37%
India mobile carriers rally on hopes for easier competition after Jio price rise
Shares in Indian wireless operators rose sharply on Monday after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio telecom unit increased mobile data tariffs, raising hopes of an easing in the cut-throat competition that has eroded profits in the sector.