UPDATE 3-Tillerson urges Iraq, Kurds to resolve conflict through dialogue
BAGHDAD, Oct 23 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan region on Monday to resolve their conflict over Kurdish self-determination and disputed territories through dialogue.
Public works blitz helps Macri coalition in Argentina midterm vote
LANUS, Argentina, Oct 23 Adriana Rodriguez, a 59-year-old vendor at an open-air market in an industrial city in Argentina's Buenos Aires province, never imagined her home would be connected to the sewage system.
U.S. business borrowing for equipment falls 7 pct in Sept - ELFA
Oct 23 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell 7 percent in September from a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
Fiat Chrysler sues shippers over alleged price fixing
WASHINGTON, Oct 23 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has lodged a complaint with a U.S. regulator seeking "reparations" from a group of shipping companies from Asia, Europe and South America that admitted to fixing prices for shipping vehicles, according to documents made public on Monday.
UPDATE 2-EU states push to agree reform of labour rules sought by Macron
* Posting of workers divide EU's rich from poor (Updates with more talks)
|BSE OIL & GAS
|+0.81%
|BSE BANKEX
|+0.17%
|BSE METALS
|+0.47%
|BSE REALTY
|+1.04%
|BSE AUTO
|+0.02%
|BSE POWER
|+0.85%
|BSE-CG
|-0.23%
|Energy
|-0.50%
|Basic Materials
|+0.29%
|Industrials
|-0.15%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.32%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.12%
|Financials
|-0.25%
|Healthcare
|-0.26%
|Technology
|-0.24%
|Telecoms
|-0.35%
|Utilities
|+0.17%
|Sensex
|32,506.72
|+ 116.76
|+0.36%
|Nikkei
|21,696.65
|+ 239.01
|+1.11%
|Hang Seng
|28,305.88
|-181.36
|-0.64%
|DOW
|23,273.96
|-54.67
|-0.23%
|S&P 500
|2,564.98
|-10.23
|-0.40%
|NASDAQ
|6,586.83
|-42.23
|-0.64%
|TR US Index
|228.49
|-1.00
|-0.44%
|FTSE 100
|7,524.45
|+ 1.22
|+0.02%
|DAX
|13,003.14
|+ 11.86
|+0.09%
|CAC 40
|5,386.81
|+ 14.43
|+0.27%
|TR Europe
|184.41
|-0.69
|-0.37%
India mobile carriers rally on hopes for easier competition after Jio price rise
Shares in Indian wireless operators rose sharply on Monday after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio telecom unit increased mobile data tariffs, raising hopes of an easing in the cut-throat competition that has eroded profits in the sector.