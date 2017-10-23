Edition:
CORRECTED-Brazil's JBS unit does not know if it is on a list of firms using slave labor

SAO PAULO, Oct 23 The world's largest meatpacker JBS SA said on Monday it does not know if its unit JBS Aves Ltda is on a government list of employers that use slave labor in Brazil, after a local media outlet alleged the unit was included in the roster.

1:53am IST

UPDATE 1-Forest fires stoke record loss in world tree cover -monitor

* Some other data show forest losses slow in recent years (Adds Brazil environmental agency Ibama comment)

12:04am IST

Michelin to release San Francisco dining guide after wildfire delay

Oct 23 Michelin said on Monday it will release the 2018 edition of its restaurant guide to the San Francisco area on Friday after postponing it following wildfires that killed more than 40 people and charred homes, wineries and businesses in the wine-producing region of nearby northern California.

12:02am IST

Germany discovers case of H5N8 bird flu in wild duck- OIE

HAMBURG, Oct 23 Germany has discovered a case of the highly pathogenic H5N8 strain of bird flu in a wild duck, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday.

23 Oct 2017

Russia's En+ to issue new shares for Glencore after IPO: prospectus

MOSCOW, Oct 23 Russia's En+ Group, which manages tycoon Oleg Deripaska's aluminium and hydropower businesses, plans to issue new shares to Glencore after it completes its planned initial public offering, the IPO prospectus shows.

23 Oct 2017

BSE Sector Indices

BSE OIL & GAS +0.81%
BSE BANKEX +0.17%
BSE METALS +0.47%
BSE REALTY +1.04%
BSE AUTO +0.02%
BSE POWER +0.85%
BSE-CG -0.23%
Sector Summary

Energy -0.50%
Basic Materials +0.29%
Industrials -0.15%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.12%
Financials -0.25%
Healthcare -0.26%
Technology -0.24%
Telecoms -0.35%
Utilities +0.17%

India mobile carriers rally on hopes for easier competition after Jio price rise

Shares in Indian wireless operators rose sharply on Monday after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio telecom unit increased mobile data tariffs, raising hopes of an easing in the cut-throat competition that has eroded profits in the sector.

