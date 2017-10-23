Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
CORRECTED-Brazil's JBS unit does not know if it is on a list of firms using slave labor
SAO PAULO, Oct 23 The world's largest meatpacker JBS SA said on Monday it does not know if its unit JBS Aves Ltda is on a government list of employers that use slave labor in Brazil, after a local media outlet alleged the unit was included in the roster.
UPDATE 1-Forest fires stoke record loss in world tree cover -monitor
* Some other data show forest losses slow in recent years (Adds Brazil environmental agency Ibama comment)
Michelin to release San Francisco dining guide after wildfire delay
Oct 23 Michelin said on Monday it will release the 2018 edition of its restaurant guide to the San Francisco area on Friday after postponing it following wildfires that killed more than 40 people and charred homes, wineries and businesses in the wine-producing region of nearby northern California.
Germany discovers case of H5N8 bird flu in wild duck- OIE
HAMBURG, Oct 23 Germany has discovered a case of the highly pathogenic H5N8 strain of bird flu in a wild duck, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday.
Russia's En+ to issue new shares for Glencore after IPO: prospectus
MOSCOW, Oct 23 Russia's En+ Group, which manages tycoon Oleg Deripaska's aluminium and hydropower businesses, plans to issue new shares to Glencore after it completes its planned initial public offering, the IPO prospectus shows.
|BSE OIL & GAS
|+0.81%
|BSE BANKEX
|+0.17%
|BSE METALS
|+0.47%
|BSE REALTY
|+1.04%
|BSE AUTO
|+0.02%
|BSE POWER
|+0.85%
|BSE-CG
|-0.23%
Markets
- Sectors
- Asia
- U.S.
- Europe
Sector Summary
|Energy
|-0.50%
|Basic Materials
|+0.29%
|Industrials
|-0.15%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.32%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.12%
|Financials
|-0.25%
|Healthcare
|-0.26%
|Technology
|-0.24%
|Telecoms
|-0.35%
|Utilities
|+0.17%
|Sensex
|32,506.72
|+ 116.76
|+0.36%
|Nikkei
|21,696.65
|+ 239.01
|+1.11%
|Hang Seng
|28,305.88
|-181.36
|-0.64%
|DOW
|23,273.96
|-54.67
|-0.23%
|S&P 500
|2,564.98
|-10.23
|-0.40%
|NASDAQ
|6,586.83
|-42.23
|-0.64%
|TR US Index
|228.49
|-1.00
|-0.44%
|FTSE 100
|7,524.45
|+ 1.22
|+0.02%
|DAX
|13,003.14
|+ 11.86
|+0.09%
|CAC 40
|5,386.81
|+ 14.43
|+0.27%
|TR Europe
|184.41
|-0.69
|-0.37%
India mobile carriers rally on hopes for easier competition after Jio price rise
Shares in Indian wireless operators rose sharply on Monday after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio telecom unit increased mobile data tariffs, raising hopes of an easing in the cut-throat competition that has eroded profits in the sector.