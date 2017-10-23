Technology
Google's latest iPhone rival off to a rocky start
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 23 The launch of Alphabet Inc's second-generation Google Pixel smartphones has been hampered by display screen problems and pricing and shipping issues, prompting the company to open an investigation and issue multiple apologies to customers.
BRIEF-Tessco Technologies Q2 earnings per share $0.21
* Tessco Technologies Inc says is not providing earnings guidance at this time for fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Cisco to report product and service revenue in five categories
* Cisco - will report its product and service revenue in five categories
BRIEF-Aristeia Capital sends letter to Sina Corp's shareholders
* Aristeia Capital Llc - sent letter to Sina Corp shareholders in connection with Aristeia's nomination of candidates for election to co's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-RealPage acquires UK-based PEX for $6.2 mln in cash
* Realpage acquires UK-based PEX, expanding international presence
India mobile carriers rally on hopes for easier competition after Jio price rise
Shares in Indian wireless operators rose sharply on Monday after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio telecom unit increased mobile data tariffs, raising hopes of an easing in the cut-throat competition that has eroded profits in the sector.