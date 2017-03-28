(Adds detail, CEO comment, analyst, share price)
LONDON, March 28 Motoring group AA
posted a full-year core profit of 403 million pounds ($506
million) on Tuesday, steady from the previous year and in line
with expectations, supported by growth in new business.
AA, which offers roadside recovery and motor insurance
services, saw a 14 percent growth in new business volume for the
year ending Jan. 31, 2017, it said in a trading statement.
Trading earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation were up 0.2 percent from a year earlier and in line
with 403 million pounds forecast on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The group's trading revenue rose 1.6 percent to 940 million
pounds, below 953 million forecast.
Operating profit fell 4.4 percent to 284 million pounds.
Bob Mackenzie, executive chairman at AA, told Reuters an
increased number of breakdown call-outs had an impact on
profits, although in the longer term call-outs tended to
increase customer retention.
Mackenzie said an increase in insurance premium tax, which
will rise again in June to 12 percent, a doubling of the rate
from two years ago, was "inequitable, invidious, insidious, you
name it, all of those", but AA had not raised insurance premiums
on top of the tax rises.
AA started underwriting insurance a year ago, in addition to
providing broking services.
The firm said it had seen a positive start to the 2018
financial year, helped by a rise in insurance customers.
Cenkos analysts reiterated their "buy" rating on the stock,
saying "management's outlook points to further positive
momentum".
Mackenzie said its recent entry into the sector meant it was
not much affected by an unexpectedly sharp cut to the discount
rate used to calculate lump sum payments in personal injury
claims. The discount rate cut will push up the size of the
payments.
AA's shares were trading at 262.5 pence per share at 0851
GMT, up 2.6 percent and compared with a steady FTSE mid-cap
index.
AA said it would pay a final dividend of 9.3 pence per
share, up 3.3 percent from a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7972 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva and
Mark Potter)