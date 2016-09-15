Sept 15 Deutsche Bank AG is nearing a
deal to sell its British insurance business Abbey Life Assurance
Co to Phoenix Group Holdings, a person close to the
matter told Reuters.
Britain's largest consolidator of closed life funds is
planning to raise 800 million pounds ($1.1 billion) to fund the
purchase, which will be finalised in the next couple of weeks,
the person said.
Phoenix Group Holdings and Deutsche Bank declined to
comment.
The German lender began weighing the sale of Abbey Life in
October last year, attracting interest from Swiss Re AG
unit Admin Re, Phoenix and Legal & General Group Plc
among others, sources familiar with the matter have
told Reuters.
In March, the Financial Conduct Authority launched an
investigation into Abbey Life's treatment of long-time life
insurance customers which could result in compensation payments
to policyholders or fines for the British insurer.
Abbey Life, which was bought by Deutsche Bank for 977
million pounds in 2007, is valued at about 1 billion pounds
($1.5 billion), sources told Reuters in June.
