MADRID, Sept 28 Spain's High Court will
investigate the chairman of troubled energy firm Abengoa
, Antonio Fornieles, for handing out a
11.5-million-euro ($12.90 million) severance payment to his
predecessor, according to a court ruling.
Fornieles formed part of the commission that approved the
payment for Felipe Benjumea last September when he stepped down
as problems spiralled at Abengoa, which is trying avoid becoming
Spain's biggest-ever bankruptcy.
The company declined to comment. Fornieles also declined to
comment, while Benjumea could not be reached for comment.
The document said the court would also investigate two other
employees from the commission along with Fornieles, who became
chairman of the Seville-based company in March. The judge
ordered all three to appear in court on Oct. 6.
Benjumea, whose family founded Abengoa, is also under
investigation in a separate case for allegations of
mismanagement at the firm, which accumulated over 9 billion
euros of debt after a rapid expansion into the clean energy
business. Reuters' previous attempts to reach Benjumea for a
comment on these allegations have also been unsuccessful.
Abengoa expects to win the support of its creditors for a
restructuring plan by Sept. 30. Abengoa must reach the 75
percent level of creditor support by the end of October under a
court decision earlier this year.
In the restructuring deal, Abengoa has offered creditors to
convert 70 percent of outstanding debt into equity, and
refinance the remaining debt over six years, in return for 40
percent ownership of the restructured company.
The Benjumea family would also relinquish another 50 percent
in the company to new investors.
($1 = 0.8916 euros)
(Reporting by Angus Berwick and Rodrigo Miguel; Editing by
Jesús Aguado and Mark Potter)