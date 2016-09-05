KABUL, Sept 5 Afghanistan's largest private
airline has been forced to suspend operations after it failed to
clear outstanding debt and taxes.
The Afghan civil aviation authority ordered Safi Airways on
Sunday to pay 1.15 billion Afghani ($1.7 million) before it can
regain permission to resume services and sell tickets.
"The finance ministry decided to suspend Safi Airways
activities in Afghanistan," the Independent Directorate of Civil
Aviation said. It added that authorities can also stop the
company's executives from travelling outside Afghanistan.
The finance ministry has allowed the tax office to seek
court approval to confiscate and sell Safi Airways property if
it fails to meet the payment deadline.
The airline, which was founded in 2006, currently flies
three domestic and four international routes. It is the
country's second-largest airline after national carrier Ariana
Afghan Airlines.
Safi Airways transports many expatriates and benefits from
the presence of non-governmental organisations, private security
companies and other foreign entities in Afghanistan.
Last year, the company said it was looking to add 10 to 20
planes in three to five years to expand business in Iran, Kuwait
and Kazakhstan.
The company was not immediately reachable for a comment.
(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni, writing by Rupam Jain, editing
by Larry King)