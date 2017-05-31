Afghan policemen inspect at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan officials inspect at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A damaged car is moved away after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan officials inspect outside the German embassy after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Relatives of Afghan victims mourn outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

BERLIN The German government has cancelled a flight planned for Wednesday to deport rejected asylum seekers to Afghanistan after an explosion killed at least 80 people in the Afghan capital Kabul, broadcaster ARD cited the interior minister as saying.

The interior ministry could not immediately comment.

In December Germany began carrying out group deportations of Afghans as the government sought to show it was tackling the high number of migrants by getting rid of those who do not qualify as refugees.

