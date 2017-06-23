DAR ES SALAAM, June 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Sadick
Thenest remembers how his 8-year-old daughter had a narrow brush
with death two years ago, when she contracted cholera after
drinking contaminated water.
“She was so gaunt, weak and had terrible diarrhoea,” said
the refugee from Burundi. “A slight delay in rushing her to
hospital would have meant something else - but with God’s grace
she survived.”
The father of four, aged 35, is among thousands of refugees
grappling with frequent outbreaks of waterborne diseases in the
crowded Nyarugusu camp in western Tanzania, due to poor
sanitation.
“Living in a refugee camp is a constant struggle. You either
stick to health rules or contract diseases,” he told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation by phone.
The health risks in Nyarugusu camp - home to around 100,000
refugees, mainly from Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo -
have grown due to an influx of people this year, amid spikes in
the political instability afflicting both countries.
But Thenest, who came to the camp two years ago at the
height of political tensions in Burundi, has learned how to
protect his family from bouts of diarrhoeal diseases - a major
cause of death in children under five.
“I always ensure that my children use clean and safe water,”
he said. “I have instructed them to wash their hands with soap
after using a toilet.”
Thenest, who works as a technician with international
engineering charity Water Mission, said the health situation in
the camp is improving as more people get access to clean water
from a recently installed solar-powered water treatment
facility.
“The plant produces thousands of litres every day - women no
longer go far to fetch water,” he said.
As part of a broader initiative to help refugees access
clean energy and sanitation, Water Mission is installing more
such plants in three refugee camps in western Tanzania.
The $5.3 million project, funded by the Denmark-based Poul
Due Jensen Foundation, is expected to provide safe water for
some 250,000 refugees in Nyarugusu, Nduta and Mtendeli camps.
Benjamin Filskov, Water Mission’s country director, said
“huge” investment in solar technologies by the organisation
would help communities access clean and safe water, and
contribute towards achieving the world’s development goals.
“We will document saved lives and ensure general public
health, as a result of safe water,” he told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
According to Water Mission, the Tanzania project aims to
pump 100 percent of the water using solar power, with diesel
generators as back up.
A recent shipment of 780 solar panels to Tanzania will
produce 226,000 watts of power and provide a continuous supply
of safe water to keep children in good health, it said in a
statement.
JORDAN SOLAR FARM
With rising use of renewable energy, refugee communities in
Africa and the Middle East are increasingly embracing solar
power to help build their economic resilience, reduce
deforestation and prevent violence against women and girls.
From Dadaab in Kenya, to Darfur in western Sudan and Azraq
in Jordan, solar power is being deployed to provide affordable
and sustainable energy solutions for tens of thousands of
displaced people.
In semi-arid eastern Kenya, Africa's largest solar-powered
borehole - equipped with 278 solar panels - is providing 16,000
refugees in Dadaab camp with a daily average of about 280,000
litres of water, which they use for drinking, cooking and
personal hygiene, according to the European Commission.
In Azraq, a 2-megawatt solar farm that started operating in
May - the world's first in a refugee camp - has enabled the U.N.
refugee agency, UNHCR, to provide free, clean electricity to
20,000 Syrian refugees, covering the energy needs of two
villages connected to the national grid.
Refugee families can now run a fridge, TV, fans and lights
in their shelters, and recharge their phones, which is crucial
for maintaining contact with loved ones abroad, the agency said.
Yet while access to clean energy for refugees and their host
communities is a global priority for UNHCR, analysts say
millions of displaced people still lack access to sustainable,
cheap energy sources because of a lack of funding.
SAFETY FOR WOMEN
At Kakuma refugee camp in northwest Kenya, residents receive
10 kg of firewood for cooking every eight weeks, but for most,
it is not enough, said Anna Okello, a research analyst with
Practical Action Consulting International who works in the camp.
The need to gather extra firewood often results in personal
security problems as adolescent girls and women face sexual
harassment when they go out to collect it, she said.
Clean energy sources like solar can deliver benefits to
refugees by enhancing safety, security, health and livelihoods,
she added.
“If reliance on firewood can be lessened through solar
cooking, this will have a direct impact on the development and
protection of women in the camp,” she said.
For example, it frees up time otherwise spent on firewood
collection or cleaning sooty pots, she explained.
A lack of electric power has caused other problems for
Kakuma's nearly 180,000 inhabitants.
“I don’t dare go to the toilet alone at night because it’s
too dark,” said Aisha Ilanda, 31, from Congo.
Providing solar street lamps and lanterns and
energy-efficient cooking stoves can greatly improve the lives of
refugees and contribute to their protection, Okello said.
Introducing solar technology to Kakuma could also help build
economic resilience among refugees who make up a vibrant
community exploiting new business opportunities such as charging
mobile phones and operating money transfer services like M-Pesa.
“Access to solar energy would help these businesses stay
open longer; street lighting could make the streets safer; and
solar lights can provide a safe learning space inside homes,”
said Okello.
“The sun is plentiful in Africa - it’s free, it does not
pollute and will never run out of power,” she added.
