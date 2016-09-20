(Repeats to reach more customers. No changes to text)
PARIS, Sept 20 Air France expects a further
decline in bookings over the coming months as a result of the
Islamist militant attacks and a cabin crew strike that took
place during the summer, the airline's boss Jean-Marc Janaillac
said.
"We can see the effect on Air France already, we will feel
it even more in the coming months," said Janaillac, who is head
of the Franco-Dutch Air France-KLM group, of which Air France
forms the major part.
Janaillac said that in the June-August period, reservations
were down by 5 percent. That trend is accelerating towards the
end of 2016 with a fall of between 5 and 10 percent, he said,
without giving a precise period.
"(That trend) is even more marked in the Chinese, Japanese
and American markets," he added.
