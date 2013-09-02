Vice Media takes its edgy journalism to the Middle East
DUBAI, March 29 Vice Media is bringing its edgy style of journalism to the Middle East to tap what it believes is an underserved market of young, digital hungry consumers.
GENEVA, Sept 2 The outlook for air freight markets is cautiously positive after signs of renewed growth in July, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Monday.
International air freight traffic was up 0.7 percent from July 2012 and 0.5 percent from June 2013, IATA said. (Reporting by Tom Miles)
DUBAI, March 29 Vice Media is bringing its edgy style of journalism to the Middle East to tap what it believes is an underserved market of young, digital hungry consumers.
* Says general manager Pietro Saletta elected as chairman of the board Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, March 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Farmers around the world are using an unsustainable amount of well water to irrigate their crops – which could lead to an uptick in food prices as that water runs low, international researchers warned Wednesday.