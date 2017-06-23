By Mike Stone
| PARIS, June 23
PARIS, June 23 Israeli defence electronics
company Elbit Systems Ltd, is moving quickly
to innovate and maintain its edge in a global market in which it
faces increasing competition from China, France, Turkey and
others.
The unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) maker's vice president
Elad Aharonson told Reuters his firm is adding new capabilities
to its drones and boosting their data processing power to meet
the needs of his Australian, Brazilian, South Korean, Indian and
U.S customers.
Elbit unveiled a new remotely-operated drone at the Paris
Airshow, SkyStriker, described as a "long-loitering munition"
that is designed to fly for hours while sending back live video
and data and to also be guided onto a target to deliver
explosives. The drone offers a "kill" function that allows an
operator to abort the strike at the last minute.
New products like the SkyStriker UAV are an example of the
constant need for innovation, said Aharonson, who also leads
Elbit's intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and
reconnaissance (ISTAR) division created in 2015.
The division allows Elbit to fuse drone data collection with
data management and analysis.
Aharonson said customers need more than just hours of
footage from flying drones. "A lot of data is collected on the
desk of the officer, and he doesn't know what to do with it,"
Aharonson said.
In the U.S. military market the firms with the most annual
sales are General Atomics, Northrop Grumman and
Textron according to analytics firm Govini, which tracks
the public records of federal contracts. Currently, Elbit
considers its main competition to be U.S. and Israeli firms,
Aharonson said.
At the end of the first quarter, Elbit posted higher profits
boosted by a rise in revenue. At the time, Chief Executive
Bezhalel Machlis said he saw larger defences spending
"especially in the electronic defence sphere."
(Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)