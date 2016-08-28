DUBAI Aug 28 Saudi Arabian construction firm
Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons said on
Sunday that it had renewed an existing 132 million riyal ($35.2
million) Islamic credit facility with Samba Financial Group
.
The facility will provide bonding commitments as well as
capital and working capital requirements for projects and
general business, it said in a statement. Credit limits for
projects covered by the facility will range from 36 to 60
months.
In a separate statement, the company said it had won a 69
million riyal contract from the kingdom's Ministry of
Environment, Water & Agriculture for the maintenance of water
networks. The financial impact of the project is expected to
start in the third quarter, it added.
