BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Amgen Inc on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected first-quarter profit as cost controls helped offset a sharp drop in sales of Enbrel, its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis drug.
The world's largest biotechnology company said net profit rose to $2.07 billion, or $2.79 per share, from $1.9 billion, or $2.50 per share, a year ago.
Excluding special items, Amgen said it had adjusted earnings of $3.15 per share. Analysts on average expected $3.00 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results