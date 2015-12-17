(Adds data on thin grains trading)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Dec 17 Argentina's peso plunged
more than 26.5 percent on Thursday, after the country's new
government floated the currency as part of a slew of free-market
reforms aimed at revitalizing the stagnant economy.
It was the sharpest one-day devaluation in decades. The big
winners were farmers in the sprawling Pampas grains belt who
will start getting paid in stronger U.S. export dollars, while
average consumers risk seeing their purchasing power fall.
The peso opened at 14.00 per U.S. dollar and
closed at 13.38. Less than 24 hours before, in announcing the
new policy, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said 14.2 per
dollar was a reasonable expectation for the post-devaluation
peso.
The central bank issued a statement saying it did not
intervene in the foreign exchange market to support the peso on
Thursday, the first day of its new "dirty float" policy under
which the bank may buy pesos if the currency weakens too much.
Mauricio Macri was elected president last month after
promising free-market solutions to Argentina's long list of
economic woes. Thursday was the first test of his policies. His
predecessor, two-term President Cristina Fernandez, believed in
heavy state control of the economy.
"This is part and parcel of the much-needed reality check
that Argentina is getting with its new president," said Charlie
Robertson, global chief economist at Renaissance Capital.
"Large devaluations tend to be pretty disruptive and
negative for gross domestic product in the short-term, but much
more helpful in the long-term," Robertson added.
Indeed, Argentines could get hit by higher inflation before
Macri's policies achieve their goal of revitalizing the economy.
The opposition, loyal to Fernandez, warned the devaluation would
dilute wages. Unions were already set to demand raises in line
with inflation expectations of about 30 percent next year.
The price of many goods in Argentina are set according to
the peso's value against the dollar. Supermarket prices shot up
in early December in anticipation of the devaluation.
FARMERS WIN
The central bank is scrambling for the reserves it will need
to keep up with dollar demand. To help, the government has
sealed a deal with grains exporters to liquidate $400 million of
produce per day over the next few weeks.
That said, trading was thin in the main Rosario grains port
on Thursday due to a surprise fall in the price of soy.
"Everyone is too nervous right now and it will take the
market a few days to stabilize," said Guillermo Moulia, a trader
at the Guardatti Torti grains brokerage.
Local and foreign investors might also be inspired to bring
money back to the country if Macri's reforms succeed.
"Exports of agricultural products will help bring in U.S.
dollar inflows but the key will be the return of flight capital
and foreign investment," said Gary Kleiman, of Kleiman
International Consultants in Washington.
In a return to policies that prevailed before Fernandez
implemented capital controls, Argentines now have full access to
U.S. dollars.
Fernandez imposed protectionist measures as part of her
program of strengthening the social safety net and helping local
industry. She left the nation with double-digit inflation, a
yawning fiscal deficit and thin dollar reserves.
The local stock index opened 1.67 percent higher on
Thursday, though it later reversed course and was down 0.66
percent in afternoon trading. Wall Street generally agreed
Macri's reforms would reduce distortions in the economy.
"The benefits, however, may not materialize until well into
next year," Capital Economics said in a note to clients.
