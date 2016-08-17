* Yuan fails to keep strength on Shenzen-HK connect approval * Won's loss accelerate after 1,100/dlr break * Ringgit, baht slump as Malaysia, Thai bond prices slide (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 17 Most emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday slid as investors booked profits from their recent gains after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials, but doubts over near-term increases in U.S. borrowing costs limited their downside. The Chinese yuan turned down, failing to capitalise on gains made after the country approved the launch of a long-awaited scheme to allow stock trading between Hong Kong and Shenzhen. South Korea's won lost ground as offshore investors unwound bearish bets on the dollar. The currency came under further pressure as the yen extended losses after Japan's government said it would respond to excessive market moves. The Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht fell as government bond prices in both markets slid. The Singapore dollar weakened on data showing exports in July tumbled far more than expected. The weaker tone for regional currencies was set early in the session after Tuesday's comments from New York Fed President William Dudley and Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart. Dudley said as the U.S. labour market tightens and as evidence of rising wages builds, "we're edging closer towards the point in time where it will be appropriate I think to raise interest rates further." Lockhart was equally hawkish, saying the U.S. economy is likely strong enough for at least one interest rate increase before the end of 2016, with two hikes a possibility. "Fed remains fickle and changes direction quickly," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy at Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore. Yokota advised taking profits from some emerging Asian currencies such as the won, the Indian rupee, the Philippine peso and the Taiwan dollar especially given their recent rallies. He expects regional currencies to resume an appreciation trend as most Asian countries provide higher returns. Indeed, investors have been using extremely low interest rates in developed countries to buy regional assets. "We still see a longer term trend in hunting for yield and growth, where Asia benefits from more inflows." WON The won fell as a break of a psychologically important 1,100 per dollar level prompted traders to quickly cover short positions in the greenback. Investors were also cautious over potential intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange authorities to curb the won's strength. The authorities were on Tuesday suspected of slowing down the won's appreciation as it firmed to 1,092.2 in the previous session, not far from a near 15-month high hit last week, traders said. RINGGIT The ringgit slid as leveraged funds sold the currency in non-deliverable forwards markets. The Malaysian currency also came under pressure as crude prices fell, underscoring concerns over the country's oil and gas revenues. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0515 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.99 100.30 -0.68 Sing dlr 1.3436 1.3397 -0.29 Taiwan dlr 31.398 31.280 -0.38 Korean won 1108.00 1092.20 -1.43 Baht 34.65 34.57 -0.23 Peso 46.410 46.240 -0.37 *Rupiah 13095 13095 0.00 Rupee 66.76 66.76 +0.00 Ringgit 4.0010 3.9830 -0.45 Yuan 6.6301 6.6267 -0.05 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.99 120.30 +19.12 Sing dlr 1.3436 1.4177 +5.52 Taiwan dlr 31.398 33.066 +5.31 Korean won 1108.00 1172.50 +5.82 Baht 34.65 36.00 +3.90 Peso 46.41 47.06 +1.40 Rupiah 13095 13785 +5.27 Rupee 66.76 66.15 -0.92 Ringgit 4.0010 4.2935 +7.31 Yuan 6.6301 6.4936 -2.06 * Indonesia's financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)