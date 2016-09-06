* Foreigners keep selling short-term Thai govt bonds * Yuan eyes on 6.7/dlr as Fed rate hike talk persists (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Sept 6 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Tuesday as investors booked profits from gains in the previous session with the U.S. Federal Reserve seen raising interest rates later this year. Thailand's baht extended losses to hit a near one-month low on bond outflows. The Chinese yuan eased as speculation of a U.S. hike boosted dollar demand, although the central bank set its daily guidance rate firmer. Most regional currencies rose on Monday as disappointing U.S. jobs data caused investors to reduce bets on chances of the Fed tightening in September. Still, the data did not change prospects that the U.S. central bank will increase borrowing costs by year-end. "Missing estimates does not equate to a very bad NFP number, so the chance of a Fed rate hike remains," said Christopher Wong, a senior FX strategist for Maybank in Singapore, referring to the non-farm payroll data on Friday. Given the expectations, the dollar's downside is limited, Wong said. BAHT The baht lost 0.4 percent to 34.83 per dollar, its weakest since Aug 10. Foreign investors continued to cut Thai government bond holdings, especially short-term notes, on the currency's weakness. Some local banks sold the baht to take profits from its recent gains, while importers bought the dollar for payments, but few were willing to build up large positions given high volatility. The baht recovered some of its earlier losses as Bangkok shares rebounded. Still, the Thai currency may weaken to 34.90, around its 55-day moving average and the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement level of its appreciation since Britons voted in late June to exit the European Union, analysts said. The next target would be 35.00-35.05, they added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0545 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.62 103.45 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.3572 1.3571 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 31.410 31.506 +0.31 Korean won 1102.83 1105.10 +0.21 Baht 34.77 34.70 -0.20 Peso 46.610 46.520 -0.19 Rupiah 13145 13150 +0.04 Rupee 66.56 66.82 +0.40 Ringgit 4.0775 4.0670 -0.26 Yuan 6.6804 6.6768 -0.05 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.62 120.30 +16.10 Sing dlr 1.3572 1.4177 +4.46 Taiwan dlr 31.410 33.066 +5.27 Korean won 1102.83 1172.50 +6.32 Baht 34.77 36.00 +3.54 Peso 46.61 47.06 +0.97 Rupiah 13145 13785 +4.87 Rupee 66.56 66.15 -0.61 Ringgit 4.0775 4.2935 +5.30 Yuan 6.6804 6.4936 -2.80 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Kim Coghill)