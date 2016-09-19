* Yuan gains; Hong Kong renminbi borrowing costs surge * Taiwan dollar up as stocks jump nearly 3 pct * Baht gains on stock inflows; won turn firmer on exporters (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Most emerging Asian currencies rebounded on Monday, tracking higher regional equities ahead of monetary policy decisions in the United States and Japan, while higher oil prices improved risk appetites. China's yuan advanced as the central bank set its daily guidance rate firmer on the currency's strength in the offshore market. Hong Kong's overnight renminbi borrowing rate was fixed at the highest level in eight months. The yuan's strength boosted regional peers such as the Taiwan dollar and the Singapore dollar. Thailand's baht gained as foreign investors kept buying local shares. South Korea's won turned firmer on demand from exporters and as traders cut dollar holdings to take profits. The greenback eased against a basket of six major currencies in Asia after hitting a two-week peak on Friday on data showing U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in August. Caution grew ahead of monetary policy meetings by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan on Tuesday-Wednesday. Markets are pricing in only a 12 percent possibility of a Fed rate hike this week. Investors will watch for any signal from the U.S. central bank about a December tightening. The BOJ could shift negative interest rates to become the primary focus of its monetary policy. Such a possible shift could come at a time of increasing market disquiet over the waning firepower of global central banks. "Investors unwound some of bearish Asia FX bets as stocks were supported and the Fed is seen unlikely to hike this week," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul. "If the BOJ does not ease further, that could boost the yen and other Asian currencies. But that could also hurt risk assets, raising doubts over further monetary easings by major central banks," she said. Last week, most emerging Asian currencies fell on concerns that central banks in developed countries might run out of measures to support economies. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as much as 0.8 percent to 31.428 per the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Sept. 9, as it found further support from equity inflows. Local shares rallied nearly 3 percent, well outpacing regional peers. Exporters also chased the island's currency for settlements. BAHT The baht gained as foreign investors were net buyers in Bangkok's stock market during the previous eight straight sessions. The Thai currency pared some of earlier gains as most government bond prices slid. Foreign investors were expected to buy local bonds given the baht's strength after selling last week, analysts in Bangkok said. WON The won started the day weaker and slid to 1,126.9 per dollar, its weakest since Aug 29, on catch-up plays. South Korea's financial markets were closed from last Wednesday through Friday for a holiday when most regional peers fell. Exporters took the won's losses as chances to buy it on dips for settlements as analysts said it has a chart support at 1,127.6, a 60-day moving average. The currency has been firmer than the average since early July. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0602 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.03 102.25 +0.22 Sing dlr 1.3633 1.3681 +0.35 Taiwan dlr 31.417 31.689 +0.87 Korean won 1115.84 1118.80 +0.27 Baht 34.85 34.92 +0.19 Peso 47.830 47.820 -0.02 Rupiah 13158 13155 -0.02 Rupee 66.88 66.98 +0.15 Ringgit 4.1250 4.1370 +0.29 Yuan 6.6686 6.6734 +0.07 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.03 120.30 +17.91 Sing dlr 1.3633 1.4177 +3.99 Taiwan dlr 31.417 33.066 +5.25 Korean won 1115.84 1172.50 +5.08 Baht 34.85 36.00 +3.30 Peso 47.83 47.06 -1.61 Rupiah 13158 13785 +4.77 Rupee 66.88 66.15 -1.08 Ringgit 4.1250 4.2935 +4.08 Yuan 6.6686 6.4936 -2.62 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI and Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Richard Borsuk)