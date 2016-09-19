* Yuan gains; Hong Kong renminbi borrowing costs surge
* Taiwan dollar up as stocks jump nearly 3 pct
* Baht gains on stock inflows; won turn firmer on exporters
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Most emerging Asian
currencies rebounded on Monday, tracking higher regional
equities ahead of monetary policy decisions in the United States
and Japan, while higher oil prices improved risk appetites.
China's yuan advanced as the central bank set its
daily guidance rate firmer on the currency's strength in the
offshore market. Hong Kong's overnight renminbi borrowing
rate was fixed at the highest level in eight
months.
The yuan's strength boosted regional peers such as the
Taiwan dollar and the Singapore dollar.
Thailand's baht gained as foreign investors kept
buying local shares. South Korea's won turned
firmer on demand from exporters and as traders cut dollar
holdings to take profits.
The greenback eased against a basket of six major
currencies in Asia after hitting a two-week peak on Friday on
data showing U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in
August.
Caution grew ahead of monetary policy meetings by the U.S.
Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan on Tuesday-Wednesday.
Markets are pricing in only a 12 percent possibility of a
Fed rate hike this week. Investors will watch for any signal
from the U.S. central bank about a December tightening.
The BOJ could shift negative interest rates to become the
primary focus of its monetary policy. Such a possible shift
could come at a time of increasing market disquiet over the
waning firepower of global central banks.
"Investors unwound some of bearish Asia FX bets as stocks
were supported and the Fed is seen unlikely to hike this week,"
said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul.
"If the BOJ does not ease further, that could boost the yen
and other Asian currencies. But that could also hurt risk
assets, raising doubts over further monetary easings by major
central banks," she said.
Last week, most emerging Asian currencies fell on concerns
that central banks in developed countries might run out of
measures to support economies.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose as much as 0.8 percent to 31.428 per
the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Sept. 9, as it found
further support from equity inflows.
Local shares rallied nearly 3 percent, well
outpacing regional peers.
Exporters also chased the island's currency for settlements.
BAHT
The baht gained as foreign investors were net buyers in
Bangkok's stock market during the previous eight straight
sessions.
The Thai currency pared some of earlier gains as most
government bond prices slid.
Foreign investors were expected to buy local bonds given the
baht's strength after selling last week, analysts in Bangkok
said.
WON
The won started the day weaker and slid to 1,126.9 per
dollar, its weakest since Aug 29, on catch-up plays.
South Korea's financial markets were closed from last
Wednesday through Friday for a holiday when most regional peers
fell.
Exporters took the won's losses as chances to buy it on dips
for settlements as analysts said it has a chart support at
1,127.6, a 60-day moving average.
The currency has been firmer than the average since early
July.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0602 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.03 102.25 +0.22
Sing dlr 1.3633 1.3681 +0.35
Taiwan dlr 31.417 31.689 +0.87
Korean won 1115.84 1118.80 +0.27
Baht 34.85 34.92 +0.19
Peso 47.830 47.820 -0.02
Rupiah 13158 13155 -0.02
Rupee 66.88 66.98 +0.15
Ringgit 4.1250 4.1370 +0.29
Yuan 6.6686 6.6734 +0.07
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.03 120.30 +17.91
Sing dlr 1.3633 1.4177 +3.99
Taiwan dlr 31.417 33.066 +5.25
Korean won 1115.84 1172.50 +5.08
Baht 34.85 36.00 +3.30
Peso 47.83 47.06 -1.61
Rupiah 13158 13785 +4.77
Rupee 66.88 66.15 -1.08
Ringgit 4.1250 4.2935 +4.08
Yuan 6.6686 6.4936 -2.62
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao
in TAIPEI and Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)