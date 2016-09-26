* Philippine importers' dollar bids add to downward pressure * Analysts say Duterte politics, ratings risk could risk flows * C.bank gov: Peso hurt by company dollar buying, Fed uncertainty * Ringgit falls on oil; Malaysia bond prices slip (Adds analyst, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 26 The Philippine peso hit a 7-year low on Monday, extending its losses into a third week as market participants worried about the impact of President Rodrigo Duterte's policies on capital inflows, ratings and international relations. Other emerging Asian currencies also slumped as risk sentiment soured, with market focus shifting to Washington politics ahead of the first debate between Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. The peso's decline was accompanied by a more than 1 percent drop in the Philippine stock index. The index has fallen nearly 5 percent in two months. The peso lost 0.6 percent to 48.26 per dollar, its weakest since September 2009. Local importers scrambled for the greenback for payments, which further weakened a currency already impacted by sustained equity outflows. Foreign investors have been net sellers in Manila stocks over the past six weeks. Philippine central bank Governor Amando Tetangco told Reuters on Monday the peso's movements were owing to corporate requirements for dollars and reflected uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's policy path Vishnu Varathan, currency strategist at Mizuho Bank, said there were concerns around the continuity of reforms that have helped the Philippine economy become one of the strongest in Southeast Asia. "The uncertainty arises from two things. One is whether there could be ratcheting up of tensions on an international basis which could put some investors off," Varathan said. The second factor, he said, was the credit risk that ratings agencies have referred to, and which is critical to ensure foreigners stay invested. "On both counts there could be a negative fund flows. That kind of precautionary positioning is creeping in," Varathan said. Philippine stock exchange data showed six straight weeks of net foreign selling of stocks beginning Aug. 15, totalling 27.9 billion pesos ($578 million). Duterte, a former mayor, won the May elections after vowing to wipe out drugs and crime. The large number of killings in his war on drugs has drawn widespread international criticism, including from the United Nations, triggering angry responses from Duterte. His anti-American outbursts have startled investors. Standard & Poor's said last week the Philippines is unlikely to get a credit rating upgrade in the next two years, citing Duterte's unpredictability and uncertainty over his domestic and foreign policies. On Monday, the peso's slide "picked up momentum after the break of 48," said a senior Philippine bank currency trader in Manila who expects the currency to weaken to 48.50. The Philippine unit may see a minor chart support at 48.35, but it is likely to seen heading to around 49.00, analysts said. RINGGIT Asian stocks fell as investors were awaiting the debate between Clinton and Trump, the first of three face-to-face contests with polls showing a tightening race. Trump is seen as a more protectionist on international trade than Clinton as he has vowed to renegotiate some trade agreements. "Trump's trade policy doesn't bode well definitely for Asia," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. Ji said commodity-linked currencies such as the Malaysian ringgit and the Indonesian rupiah could be more affected. The ringgit fell as doubts that there will be an oil production deal among OPEC producers underscored concerns about the country's oil and gas revenue. Most Malaysian government bond prices eased. WON The South Korean won slid amid caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem further appreciation in the best-performing emerging Asian currency so far this year. Last week, the authorities were suspected of intervening with a warning against further appreciation when the won tried to strengthen past 1,100 per dollar, according to traders in Seoul. Importers and offshore funds on Monday bought dollars, while exporters were on the sidelines although the month-end is approaching, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0940 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.52 101.01 +0.48 Sing dlr 1.3612 1.3593 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 31.420 31.330 -0.29 Korean won 1106.61 1102.40 -0.38 Baht 34.61 34.66 +0.14 Peso 48.240 47.990 -0.52 Rupiah 13025 13075 +0.38 Rupee 66.68 66.65 -0.04 Ringgit 4.1300 4.1100 -0.48 Yuan 6.6687 6.6698 +0.02 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.52 120.30 +19.68 Sing dlr 1.3612 1.4177 +4.15 Taiwan dlr 31.420 33.066 +5.24 Korean won 1106.61 1172.50 +5.95 Baht 34.61 36.00 +4.00 Peso 48.24 47.06 -2.45 Rupiah 13025 13785 +5.83 Rupee 66.68 66.15 -0.79 Ringgit 4.1300 4.2935 +3.96 Yuan 6.6687 6.4936 -2.63 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila and Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore; Editing by Richard Borsuk)