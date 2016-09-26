* Philippine importers' dollar bids add to downward pressure
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Sept 26 The Philippine peso hit a
7-year low on Monday, extending its losses into a third week as
market participants worried about the impact of President
Rodrigo Duterte's policies on capital inflows, ratings and
international relations.
Other emerging Asian currencies also slumped as risk
sentiment soured, with market focus shifting to Washington
politics ahead of the first debate between Democrat candidate
Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.
The peso's decline was accompanied by a more than
1 percent drop in the Philippine stock index. The index
has fallen nearly 5 percent in two months.
The peso lost 0.6 percent to 48.26 per dollar, its weakest
since September 2009.
Local importers scrambled for the greenback for payments,
which further weakened a currency already impacted by sustained
equity outflows. Foreign investors have been net sellers in
Manila stocks over the past six weeks.
Philippine central bank Governor Amando Tetangco told
Reuters on Monday the peso's movements were owing to corporate
requirements for dollars and reflected uncertainty about the
Federal Reserve's policy path
Vishnu Varathan, currency strategist at Mizuho Bank, said
there were concerns around the continuity of reforms that have
helped the Philippine economy become one of the strongest in
Southeast Asia.
"The uncertainty arises from two things. One is whether
there could be ratcheting up of tensions on an international
basis which could put some investors off," Varathan said.
The second factor, he said, was the credit risk that ratings
agencies have referred to, and which is critical to ensure
foreigners stay invested.
"On both counts there could be a negative fund flows. That
kind of precautionary positioning is creeping in," Varathan
said.
Philippine stock exchange data showed six straight weeks of
net foreign selling of stocks beginning Aug. 15, totalling 27.9
billion pesos ($578 million).
Duterte, a former mayor, won the May elections after vowing
to wipe out drugs and crime. The large number of killings in his
war on drugs has drawn widespread international criticism,
including from the United Nations, triggering angry responses
from Duterte. His anti-American outbursts have startled
investors.
Standard & Poor's said last week the Philippines is unlikely
to get a credit rating upgrade in the next two years, citing
Duterte's unpredictability and uncertainty over his domestic and
foreign policies.
On Monday, the peso's slide "picked up momentum after the
break of 48," said a senior Philippine bank currency trader in
Manila who expects the currency to weaken to 48.50.
The Philippine unit may see a minor chart support at 48.35,
but it is likely to seen heading to around 49.00, analysts said.
RINGGIT
Asian stocks fell as investors were awaiting the debate
between Clinton and Trump, the first of three face-to-face
contests with polls showing a tightening race. Trump is seen as
a more protectionist on international trade than Clinton as he
has vowed to renegotiate some trade agreements.
"Trump's trade policy doesn't bode well definitely for
Asia," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth
Bank of Australia in Singapore.
Ji said commodity-linked currencies such as the Malaysian
ringgit and the Indonesian rupiah could be
more affected.
The ringgit fell as doubts that there will be an oil
production deal among OPEC producers underscored concerns about
the country's oil and gas revenue. Most Malaysian government
bond prices eased.
WON
The South Korean won slid amid caution over
possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to
stem further appreciation in the best-performing emerging Asian
currency so far this year.
Last week, the authorities were suspected of intervening
with a warning against further appreciation when the won tried
to strengthen past 1,100 per dollar, according to traders in
Seoul.
Importers and offshore funds on Monday bought dollars, while
exporters were on the sidelines although the month-end is
approaching, traders said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0940 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 100.52 101.01 +0.48
Sing dlr 1.3612 1.3593 -0.14
Taiwan dlr 31.420 31.330 -0.29
Korean won 1106.61 1102.40 -0.38
Baht 34.61 34.66 +0.14
Peso 48.240 47.990 -0.52
Rupiah 13025 13075 +0.38
Rupee 66.68 66.65 -0.04
Ringgit 4.1300 4.1100 -0.48
Yuan 6.6687 6.6698 +0.02
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 100.52 120.30 +19.68
Sing dlr 1.3612 1.4177 +4.15
Taiwan dlr 31.420 33.066 +5.24
Korean won 1106.61 1172.50 +5.95
Baht 34.61 36.00 +4.00
Peso 48.24 47.06 -2.45
Rupiah 13025 13785 +5.83
Rupee 66.68 66.15 -0.79
Ringgit 4.1300 4.2935 +3.96
Yuan 6.6687 6.4936 -2.63
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Enrico
Dela Cruz in Manila and Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore; Editing
by Richard Borsuk)