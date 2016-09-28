* Rupiah at 17-month high on tax amnesty-linked inflows * Won near 3-week peak on exporters * Ringgit hits 1-week low on oil, importers' dollar demand (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 28 Emerging Asian currencies were mixed on Wednesday in subdued trading as concerns over the European banking sector hurt risk sentiment. Indonesia's rupiah hit a 17-month peak on inflows linked to the tax amnesty programme. The South Korean won touched a near three-week peak on sporadic exporters' demand for month-end settlements. By contrast, the Malaysian ringgit fell to a one-week low as overnight losses in crude prices sustained concerns about the country's oil and gas revenue. Asian equity markets edged down amid angst about the European financial sector. Deutsche Bank shares hit a record low on Tuesday, a day after Germany's biggest lender said it had no need for German government help with a $14 billion U.S. demand to settle claims it missold mortgage-backed securities. "Worries about European banks raised caution over further gains in risky assets," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul. "The recent improvement in China's economy may support Asian currencies, but that would help people add only tactical long positions. Given a lack of further easings by major central banks, it looks reckless to aggressively build up bullish bets," Jeong added. Profits in China's industrial sector rose at the fastest pace in three years as the world's second-largest economy showed more stabilisation signs, although some private forecasters say the improvement may be more fleeting than real. RUPIAH The rupiah gained 0.3 percent to 12,915 per dollar, its strongest since April 2015. Indonesia sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.1 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, providing further support on the rupiah. The domestic money market also stayed tight on quarter- and month-end flows, making bearish bets on the currency expensive, although the market eased a bit. The overnight Jakarta Interbank Offered Rate slid to 5.0 percent from 5.5 percent, a three-month peak. The rupiah pared some of its earlier gains as the central bank was suspected of intervening around the session high to stem further appreciation, traders said. RINGGIT The ringgit slid as much as 0.5 percent to 4.1425 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 21. Crude futures lost about 3 percent on Tuesday after Iran rejected an offer from Saudi Arabia to limit its oil output in exchange for Riyadh cutting supply. That dented hopes the two major OPEC producers would find a compromise this week to help ease a global glut of crude. The Malaysian currency came under further pressure on month-end corporate dollar demand, traders said. A senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur said the ringgit could weaken to 4.17 level touched on June 2, its lowest since March 1, given importers' demand and broad strength in the dollar. The greenback held firm against a basket of six major currencies on concerns over the European banking sector. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0550 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.57 100.43 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.3598 1.3598 0.00 *Taiwan dlr 31.432 31.432 0.00 Korean won 1095.20 1096.50 +0.12 Baht 34.60 34.58 -0.07 Peso 48.220 48.170 -0.10 Rupiah 12925 12950 +0.19 Rupee 66.47 66.48 +0.02 Ringgit 4.1300 4.1220 -0.19 Yuan 6.6703 6.6695 -0.01 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.57 120.30 +19.62 Sing dlr 1.3598 1.4177 +4.26 Taiwan dlr 31.432 33.066 +5.20 Korean won 1095.20 1172.50 +7.06 Baht 34.60 36.00 +4.05 Peso 48.22 47.06 -2.41 Rupiah 12925 13785 +6.65 Rupee 66.47 66.15 -0.48 Ringgit 4.1300 4.2935 +3.96 Yuan 6.6703 6.4936 -2.65 * Taiwan's financial markets are closed due to Typhoon Megi. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)