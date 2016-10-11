* Yuan at 6-year trough, more depreciation views grow * Won near 3-week low; foreigners sell Samsung Elec shares * Sing dlr at over 4-mth low after minister's economy view (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 11 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Tuesday with the Chinese yuan at another six-year low as the dollar stood tall on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December. The yuan slumped as market speculation of depreciation grew after the central bank set a weaker guidance rate, triggering dollar purchases. South Korea's won hit a near three-week trough, leading regional losses. Foreign investors sold Samsung Electronics Co's shares after the world's top smartphone maker announced it would halt Galaxy Note 7 sales globally. The Singapore dollar fell to its weakest in more than four months after a minister was on Monday quoted as saying the possibility of the trade-reliant economy experiencing "some quarters of negative growth" cannot be ruled out. Thailand's baht fell to a near three-month low as most government bond prices slid. The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies with investors pricing in around a 70 percent chance that the Fed will raise rates in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Tuesday he "could be fine" with raising U.S. interest rates in December, but he would prefer to see how the economy and inflation progressed before deciding. Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul, said the U.S. "is seen tightening the monetary policy, while most other countries are still eyeing for stimulus. That will keep supporting the dollar broadly and Asian currencies are inevitable to weaken." "The won will underperform regional peers as it has been ignoring such bearish factors," Jeong added. The South Korean currency has gained nearly 5 percent against the dollar so far this year, becoming the second best-performing emerging Asian currency this year. WON The won fell as much as 1.1 percent to 1,120.6 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 21. The South Korean unit may weaken to 1,130 as it broke through a chart support at 1,115.2, a 60-day moving average, Jeong said. At daily local sessions, the won has been closing firmer than the average since early July. Shares of Samsung Electronics lost more than 6 percent, dragging the main index lower by near 1 percent. Foreign investors dumped a net 283.3 billion won ($253.2 million) of equities on Seoul's main exchange by early afternoon, with Samsung accounting for more than half of the selling, according to data from a local brokerage. Some South Korea's exporters bought won for settlements when the currency was weaker than 1,120, limiting its downside, traders said. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar eased 0.3 percent to 1.3797 per U.S. dollar, its weakest since June 1. The report of Trade and Industry Minister Lim Hng Kiang's bearish outlook on the city-state economy came ahead of the central bank's semiannual monetary policy announcement on Friday. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is widely expected to leave its exchange rate-based policy unchanged this week, but some investors saw risks of easing, traders said. The Singapore dollar came under further pressure from weakness in the yuan and the Japanese yen. Traders and analysts believe both currencies to be a part of the undisclosed currency basket used by the MAS to manage monetary policy. BAHT The baht slid 0.4 percent to 35.19 per dollar, its weakest since July 14. The Thai currency pared some of earlier losses as foreign investors were also net buyers in the local equity market on Monday. Domestic financial markets in the previous session dropped after a palace statement said on Sunday night King Bhumibol Adulyadej's health was in an unstable condition. Anxiety over the king's health and an eventual succession has formed the backdrop to more than a decade of bitter political divide in Thailand that has included two military coups and often-violent street demonstrations. The baht also has chart support at 35.17, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation from May through August, analysts said. The next level is at 35.27, a 200-day moving average. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0510 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.99 103.62 -0.36 Sing dlr 1.3790 1.3751 -0.28 Taiwan dlr 31.645 31.480 -0.52 Korean won 1119.00 1108.40 -0.95 Baht 35.16 35.06 -0.28 Peso 48.499 48.355 -0.30 Rupiah 12988 12975 -0.10 *Rupee 66.53 66.53 0.00 Ringgit 4.1560 4.1510 -0.12 Yuan 6.7150 6.7044 -0.16 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.99 120.30 +15.68 Sing dlr 1.3790 1.4177 +2.81 Taiwan dlr 31.645 33.066 +4.49 Korean won 1119.00 1172.50 +4.78 Baht 35.16 36.00 +2.39 Peso 48.50 47.06 -2.97 Rupiah 12988 13785 +6.14 Rupee 66.53 66.15 -0.57 Ringgit 4.1560 4.2935 +3.31 Yuan 6.7150 6.4936 -3.30 * Indian financial markets are closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Choonsik Yoo in SEOUL; Editing by Richard Borsuk)