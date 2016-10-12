* Samsung Galaxy Note 7 scrap may hit Korea exports -analyst * Ringgit over 7-month trough on disappointing output data * EM Asian currencies recover losses on pound rebound (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 12 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Wednesday as expectations grow of a U.S. interest rate hike in December, but they later pared losses as the British pound's rebound hurt the dollar. The South Korean won fell to its weakest in more than three weeks as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's decision to scrap its fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 is seen hurting exports. Malaysia's ringgit hit an over seven-month trough after factory output in August rose less than expected. The Thai baht slumped to a near four-month low as Bangkok shares lost almost 3 percent, far underperforming regional peers. The dollar on Tuesday touched its highest since March against a basket of six major currencies as investors priced in around a 70 percent chance of the Federal Reserve's tightening in December. The U.S. currency also found support as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton widened her lead in opinion polls over Republican rival Donald Trump for the Nov. 8 election. The greenback broadly eased on Wednesday in Asia as sterling clawed back some of its recent losses, but sentiment towards emerging Asian currencies stayed bearish. "Asian currencies are likely to weaken further into U.S. elections and the Fed meeting with sustained expectations of tightening," said Christopher Wong, a senior FX strategist for Maybank in Singapore. "Inflationary pressures are likely to pick up if we continue to see oil prices stabilising at current levels as demand-supply rebalances. The U.S. is the one who is capable to tightening first." WON The won lost 0.4 percent to 1,124.8 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 19. The halt to production of the Note 7 and strikes at Hyundai Motor Co are expected to reduce South Korea's exports in the fourth quarter by 3.4 percent, said HI Investment & Securities. Samsung is the world's top smartphone maker and Hyundai the world's fifth-largest automaker. "Lower exports along with higher oil prices are likely to hurt the country's trade account. That will ease upward pressure on the won or lift dollar/won," the brokerage said. Samsung's decision is also likely to reduce dollar supply from the company for export settlements, traders said. Exporters' demand for the won is a usual supporting factor for the currency. "Samsung usually sells dollars whenever necessary rather than taking hedging positions. After the step, such dollar supply may decrease," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul, referring to Samsung's move on Note 7. Foreign investors kept selling Samsung's shares. They sold a net 473.9 billion won ($422.3 million) worth of Seoul shares by early afternoon and Samsung accounted for nearly half of the selling, a local brokerage data showed. RINGGIT The ringgit lost 0.5 percent to 4.1900 per dollar, its weakest since March 1. The Malaysian currency came under further pressure from falling government bond prices. Foreign investors cut the country's bond holdings in September, central bank data showed. "We tactically lowered our outlook on MGS from neutral to mildly bearish," said Winson Phoon, fixed income analyst at Maybank Investment Bank, in Kuala Lumpur, referring to Malaysian Government Securities. Phoon expected the 10-year bond yield to rise to 3.65-3.70 percent by the end of this year. The yield is now around 3.596 percent. He also said foreign investors may reduce Malaysian bond holdings given expectations of a U.S. rate hike. The currency may weaken to 4.2027, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation in this year, analysts said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0500 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.56 103.50 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.3784 1.3794 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 31.605 31.613 +0.03 Korean won 1122.10 1120.40 -0.15 Baht 35.42 35.30 -0.34 Peso 48.605 48.520 -0.17 Rupiah 13015 13010 -0.04 *Rupee 66.53 66.53 0.00 Ringgit 4.1820 4.1700 -0.29 Yuan 6.7198 6.7185 -0.02 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.56 120.30 +16.16 Sing dlr 1.3784 1.4177 +2.85 Taiwan dlr 31.605 33.066 +4.62 Korean won 1122.10 1172.50 +4.49 Baht 35.42 36.00 +1.64 Peso 48.61 47.06 -3.18 Rupiah 13015 13785 +5.92 Rupee 66.53 66.15 -0.57 Ringgit 4.1820 4.2935 +2.67 Yuan 6.7198 6.4936 -3.37 * Indian financial markets are closed for holidays. Trading will resume on Thursday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Choonsik Yoo and KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL; Editing by Kim Coghill)