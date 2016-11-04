* S.Korea President's approval rating record low of 5 pct
* Foreigners sell Korea stocks, bonds
* Rupiah over 6-wk low ahead of Indonesia's Islamic protest
* Yuan to see best week in 3 months on weak dollar
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 4 Most emerging Asian currencies
dipped on Friday to take back some of their weekly gains, hurt
by a combination of unhelpful regional politics and lingering
concerns about a contentious U.S. presidential election race.
The South Korean won slumped amid a deepening
political crisis involving President Park Geun-hye whose
approval rating has plummeted to an all-time low of mere 5
percent. Foreign investors sold Seoul shares
and local bonds.
Indonesia's rupiah hit an over six-week low ahead
of a protest by hardline Muslim groups against the Jakarta
governor, a Christian and the first ethnic Chinese in the job.
The Malaysian ringgit eased on weaker-than-expected
September exports data.
The dollar inched off from recent lows against a
basket of six major currencies, helped by expectations the
October U.S. jobs data may add to the case for a Federal
Reserve's interest rate hike in December.
Still, the dollar's upside is expected to be contained by
worries over the tightening U.S. presidential race, analysts and
traders said. Just days out to the Nov. 8 vote, Democrat Hillary
Clinton's lead over Republican Donald Trump in the polls has
appeared to dwindle after the re-emergence of a controversy over
her private email server.
"We are mired in a classic market reaction that is driven by
fear and uncertainty," said Stephen Innes, senior FX trader for
FX broker OANDA in a note.
"The current climate with extraordinary political risk is
not for the faint at heart and finding prudent investment
opportunities in currency markets may prove challenging as
everyone is interpreting some element of the ticker tape
differently."
Anxiety over a possible victory for Trump has rattled
investors over the past week, as there is great uncertainty on
his stance around trade, foreign policy and immigration. By
contrast, Clinton is seen as the status quo candidate by
markets.
The Republican's protectionist bent on trade was of
particular worry for Asia.
"That could result in growth forecasts being downgraded at
least in the short term due to investor uncertainty, which will
in theory weaken the demand for commodities like oil," said a
senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, referring to a
possible Trump's victory.
WEAK SUPPORT FROM WEAK DOLLAR
Most emerging Asian currencies were poised to report weekly
increases on the dollar's retreat even as a potential Trump win
capped their gains.
China's yuan was a clear beneficiary among
regional units, having gained 0.3 percent so far this week. That
would be the largest weekly appreciation since late July.
The renminbi's strength helped the Singapore dollar
and the Taiwan dollar post 0.6 percent gains each in
the week.
The won has appreciated 0.3 percent so far this week, but
sentiment remains fragile amid the political turmoil.
South Korea's President Park earlier made another apology
on Friday over the scandal that has engulfed her administration,
adding she will cooperate with prosecutors in their
investigation.
"Political uncertainties at home and abroad appeared to
cause offshore funds to maintain long dollar positions," said a
foreign bank currency trader in Seoul.
The rupiah was set to post weekly losses.
The Indonesian currency has slid 0.2 percent against the
greenback so far this week with hitting 13,110, its weakest
since Sept. 21, earlier on Friday.
"The weakness is due to the planned rally. If there are
riots today, that will surely affect sentiment," said a
Jakarta-based currency trader.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Yena Park
in SEOUL; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)