* Ringgit at 10-month low in onshore mkt; jumps in offshore
mkt
* Malaysia c.bank says re-enforcing ringgit offshore trading
rules
* Rupiah falls as foreigners sell stocks, long-term bonds
* Philippine peso hits 7-1/2-year low on equity outflows
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Emerging Asian currencies and
bonds extended losses on Monday, with Malaysia's ringgit near
10-month lows on growing fears that higher U.S. Treasury yields
on U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's policy stance may spur
more regional capital outflows.
Asian policymakers continued to pledged efforts to stabilise
their currencies, but investors took those comments as chances
to cut risks of further depreciation in emerging Asia.
"It will start some bond outflows but I think we are more in
the first step when investors hedge the FX risk," said Sean
Yokota, head of Asia strategy at Scandinavian bank SEB in
Singapore, when asked if higher U.S. yields will prompt more
bond outflows.
"People will wait until after the Fed meeting in December to
make big decisions on whether to sell the underlying bonds. If
we get a bullish or hawkish forward guidance from the Fed, then
that can start some bond selling," Yokota said, referring to the
U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision on Dec. 13-14.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumped to a
10-month peak of 2.2 percent, reducing attractiveness of higher
returns from bonds of emerging Asia.
Spot ringgit lost ground in the local market,
tracking falls in Malaysia's stocks and bond prices
. The currency in offshore markets surged after the
central bank said on Saturday it would "re-enforce" existing
rules that prohibit facilitation of offshore trading of the
currency.
The Chinese yuan hit a six-year low on a weaker
guidance rate by the People's Bank of China,
reflecting broad strength in the U.S. dollar.
Indonesia's rupiah fell as long-term government
bond prices slid and foreign investors sold local stocks. The
Philippine peso slumped to 49.18 per dollar, its
weakest since March 2009 on equity outflows.
The South Korean won skidded to a near five-month
low as foreign investors cut stock holdings amid a deepening
political crisis.
RINGGIT
Spot ringgit fell as much as 1.2 percent to 4.3300 per
dollar, its weakest since Jan. 22.
Malaysia's government 10-year yield shot up more
than 25 basis points to 4.074 percent, its highest since Jan.
20. Kuala Lumpur shares also lost nearly 1 percent.
By contrast, the ringgit jumped about 3 percent
in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) after the central bank's
comments.
Bank Negara Malaysia said the currency remains a
non-internationalised currency, thus any offshore trading of
ringgit such as ringgit NDFs, is not recognised.
Elsewhere in Asia, Singapore's central bank on Friday said
it is ready to curb excessive volatility in the Singapore dollar
if necessary.
South Korea also said on Monday the government stood ready
to act to stabilise financial markets in the wake of rising
volatility.
RUPIAH
The rupiah fell on bond outflows with the Indonesian
government 10-year yield at 7.708 percent, the
highest since June 27. Jakarta stocks lost nearly 3
percent.
Foreign investors were net sellers in Indonesia's stock
market over the previous three straight sessions with Friday's
sale of 2.5 trillion rupiah ($187.3 million) being the largest
daily unloading since Oct. 26 last year, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Bank Indonesia was not spotted intervening to stem the
rupiah's weakness on Monday, traders said, but caution increased
over the possibility it would step in to manage volatility.
The authority may do so if the rupiah weakens to 13,400 per
dollar, compared with the currency's session low of 13,375, a
Jakarta-based currency trader said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0455 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 107.40 106.69 -0.66
Sing dlr 1.4141 1.4136 -0.04
Taiwan dlr 31.900 31.801 -0.31
Korean won 1169.45 1164.80 -0.40
Baht 35.41 35.31 -0.28
Peso 49.160 48.950 -0.43
Rupiah 13345 13285 -0.45
Rupee 67.25 67.25 +0.00
Ringgit 4.3250 4.2800 -1.04
Yuan 6.8262 6.8150 -0.16
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 107.40 120.30 +12.01
Sing dlr 1.4141 1.4177 +0.25
Taiwan dlr 31.900 33.066 +3.66
Korean won 1169.45 1172.50 +0.26
Baht 35.41 36.00 +1.68
Peso 49.16 47.06 -4.27
Rupiah 13345 13785 +3.30
Rupee 67.25 66.15 -1.64
Ringgit 4.3250 4.2935 -0.73
Yuan 6.8262 6.4936 -4.87
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)