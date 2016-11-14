* Ringgit at 10-month low in onshore mkt; jumps in offshore mkt * Malaysia c.bank says re-enforcing ringgit offshore trading rules * Rupiah falls as foreigners sell stocks, long-term bonds * Philippine peso hits 7-1/2-year low on equity outflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Emerging Asian currencies and bonds extended losses on Monday, with Malaysia's ringgit near 10-month lows on growing fears that higher U.S. Treasury yields on U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's policy stance may spur more regional capital outflows. Asian policymakers continued to pledged efforts to stabilise their currencies, but investors took those comments as chances to cut risks of further depreciation in emerging Asia. "It will start some bond outflows but I think we are more in the first step when investors hedge the FX risk," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy at Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore, when asked if higher U.S. yields will prompt more bond outflows. "People will wait until after the Fed meeting in December to make big decisions on whether to sell the underlying bonds. If we get a bullish or hawkish forward guidance from the Fed, then that can start some bond selling," Yokota said, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision on Dec. 13-14. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumped to a 10-month peak of 2.2 percent, reducing attractiveness of higher returns from bonds of emerging Asia. Spot ringgit lost ground in the local market, tracking falls in Malaysia's stocks and bond prices . The currency in offshore markets surged after the central bank said on Saturday it would "re-enforce" existing rules that prohibit facilitation of offshore trading of the currency. The Chinese yuan hit a six-year low on a weaker guidance rate by the People's Bank of China, reflecting broad strength in the U.S. dollar. Indonesia's rupiah fell as long-term government bond prices slid and foreign investors sold local stocks. The Philippine peso slumped to 49.18 per dollar, its weakest since March 2009 on equity outflows. The South Korean won skidded to a near five-month low as foreign investors cut stock holdings amid a deepening political crisis. RINGGIT Spot ringgit fell as much as 1.2 percent to 4.3300 per dollar, its weakest since Jan. 22. Malaysia's government 10-year yield shot up more than 25 basis points to 4.074 percent, its highest since Jan. 20. Kuala Lumpur shares also lost nearly 1 percent. By contrast, the ringgit jumped about 3 percent in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) after the central bank's comments. Bank Negara Malaysia said the currency remains a non-internationalised currency, thus any offshore trading of ringgit such as ringgit NDFs, is not recognised. Elsewhere in Asia, Singapore's central bank on Friday said it is ready to curb excessive volatility in the Singapore dollar if necessary. South Korea also said on Monday the government stood ready to act to stabilise financial markets in the wake of rising volatility. RUPIAH The rupiah fell on bond outflows with the Indonesian government 10-year yield at 7.708 percent, the highest since June 27. Jakarta stocks lost nearly 3 percent. Foreign investors were net sellers in Indonesia's stock market over the previous three straight sessions with Friday's sale of 2.5 trillion rupiah ($187.3 million) being the largest daily unloading since Oct. 26 last year, according to Thomson Reuters data. Bank Indonesia was not spotted intervening to stem the rupiah's weakness on Monday, traders said, but caution increased over the possibility it would step in to manage volatility. The authority may do so if the rupiah weakens to 13,400 per dollar, compared with the currency's session low of 13,375, a Jakarta-based currency trader said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0455 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.40 106.69 -0.66 Sing dlr 1.4141 1.4136 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 31.900 31.801 -0.31 Korean won 1169.45 1164.80 -0.40 Baht 35.41 35.31 -0.28 Peso 49.160 48.950 -0.43 Rupiah 13345 13285 -0.45 Rupee 67.25 67.25 +0.00 Ringgit 4.3250 4.2800 -1.04 Yuan 6.8262 6.8150 -0.16 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.40 120.30 +12.01 Sing dlr 1.4141 1.4177 +0.25 Taiwan dlr 31.900 33.066 +3.66 Korean won 1169.45 1172.50 +0.26 Baht 35.41 36.00 +1.68 Peso 49.16 47.06 -4.27 Rupiah 13345 13785 +3.30 Rupee 67.25 66.15 -1.64 Ringgit 4.3250 4.2935 -0.73 Yuan 6.8262 6.4936 -4.87 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)