* China state-own banks provides USD liquidity -traders
* Singapore dollar up on yuan, yen; hits 26-yr peak vs
ringgit
* Won gains on exporters; Taiwan dollar up on inflows
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 28 Most emerging Asian currencies
rose on Monday as the dollar retreated from a near 14-year high
with sliding oil prices dragging U.S. Treasury yields lower,
while doubts remained over further appreciation in regional
units.
China's yuan advanced as state-owned banks were
seen selling the dollar in the onshore currency market, traders
said. That came after a central bank vice
governor said on Sunday that current conditions point to a
stabilisation of the renminbi after its recent volatility.
The yuan's gains helped the Singapore dollar
rebound to a near one-week high versus the greenback. The
city-state's currency touched its strongest in at
least 26 years against neighbouring Malaysia's ringgit.
South Korea's won led gains among regional peers,
hitting a 1-1/2-week high on demand from exporters for month-end
settlements with overseas sales in November seen rebounding.
The Taiwan dollar also reached its strongest level in more
than a week and a half as foreign financial institutions bought
the currency as local stocks rose.
The U.S. dollar fell from last week's peak, the
highest since March 2003, against a basket of six major
currencies as recent gains were seen as excessive. The 10-year
Treasury yield also declined further after hitting a
16-month peak last week.
Still, few expected the greenback and Treasury yields to
retreat for very long. Investors continue to price in the
possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking interest rates
more often in 2017 than initially anticipated. If the Trump
administration adopted a policy of fiscal spending and
protection of domestic industries it would boost U.S. inflation.
"We are seeing profit-taking on technical signs that USD may
be overbought. A deeper correction in the USD cannot be
discounted when U.S. data do not match the U.S. growth and
inflation optimism reflected in the markets," said Philip Wee,
senior currency economist at DBS Bank in Singapore.
"But at the same time, markets are reluctant to reverse its
longer term bullish USD/Asia bias."
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar advanced 0.5 percent to 1.4208 to the
U.S. dollar, its strongest since Nov. 22.
The city-state's currency found supports from strength in
the yuan and the yen as traders and analysts believe them
to be a part of the undisclosed currency basket used by the
Monetary Authority of Singapore to manage monetary policy.
Against the ringgit, the Singapore dollar appreciated 0.7
percent to 3.1367, its strongest since May 1990, according to
available Thomson Reuters' data.
The Malaysian currency failed to join regional gains as
tumbling crude prices underscored concerns over the country's
oil and gas revenues. Trading of the ringgit was thin.
Oil prices fell more than 1 percent, extending declines from
last Friday, as doubts re-emerged over the ability of major
producers to cut output at a planned meeting on Wednesday aimed
at reining in global oversupply.
WON
The won rose as much as 0.8 percent to 1,168.4 per dollar,
its strongest since Nov. 16.
South Korea's exports were forecast to rise 1.2 percent this
month from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed earlier.
Overseas sales have fallen every month of the past two years
with the exception of August when they rose.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar gained 0.5 percent to 31.780 per the U.S.
dollar, its strongest since Nov. 16.
The island's currency pared some earlier gains as importers
bought the greenback around 31.800 for payments.
Exporters took a breather, looking for chances to buy the
Taiwan dollar around 32.000, although the month-end is
approaching.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0445 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 111.75 113.20 +1.30
Sing dlr 1.4219 1.4280 +0.43
Taiwan dlr 31.794 31.942 +0.47
Korean won 1168.70 1177.40 +0.74
Baht 35.53 35.67 +0.41
Peso 49.800 49.840 +0.08
Rupiah 13485 13515 +0.22
Rupee 68.61 68.46 -0.22
Ringgit 4.4570 4.4530 -0.09
Yuan 6.9018 6.9170 +0.22
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 111.75 120.30 +7.65
Sing dlr 1.4219 1.4177 -0.30
Taiwan dlr 31.794 33.066 +4.00
Korean won 1168.70 1172.50 +0.33
Baht 35.53 36.00 +1.33
Peso 49.80 47.06 -5.50
Rupiah 13485 13785 +2.22
Rupee 68.61 66.15 -3.59
Ringgit 4.4570 4.2935 -3.67
Yuan 6.9018 6.4936 -5.91
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Emily Chan
in Taipei; Editing by Eric Meijer)